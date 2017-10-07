How to create a gastropub style kitchen diner

Give your dining spot a cosy, laid-back look with touches of industrial cool

Do you love the look of those fabulous gastropub style kitchen diners you see in restaurants? Now you can get that same look in your kitchen diner with just a few adjustments.

Create a relaxed space

Get a cool, hipster vibe with the right kind of artwork – monochrome typographical prints have impact and stand out against any wall colour. Consider colour when decorating your space. Here, a dose of denim blue is relaxed, but keep a small spot streamlined by painting not just the walls, but shelving units and original features. Add a rustic touch with some cushions in a classic blue-and-white ticking stripe. Squeeze two more guests around the table with some space-saving stools like these ones, with industrial-inspired metal bases so that they’re beautiful as well as functional. Zone your dining space and make it a comfy place with a practical flat-weave rug that’ll add a colour contrast while withstanding the wear and tear of family mealtimes.

Work the industrial trend

Pay homage to your building’s roots by making the most of original features. An exposed brick wall is the ultimate industrial statement. Raw materials bring texture, warmth and style to this modern kitchen. A breakfast bar crafted from scaffold boards make an industrial statement, while copper pendant lights add a contemporary edge that wouldn’t look out of place in a trendy London gastropub. This is a raw-edged industrial look that brings real grit and character to the kitchen.

Utilise a small space

Turn a kitchen island into a dining space by adding bar-height chairs. Choosing chairs rather than stools helps to create a more comfortable environment in which to dine, encouraging people to sit for a while, rather than just perch for a few minutes. This is a great option if you love to socialise while cooking!

Make it sociable

Give a cosy, rustic family kitchen diner a colourful twist with a comforting yet energising palette of yellow and green. Incorporate a bench or two to create a scheme that is sociable and laid-back. Stick to a simple backdrop of raw-plank effect flooring and wall panelling – touches of brass should be kept to the details. Reclaimed wood accents are ideal because they have a well-worn patina that looks and feels more tactlle and welcoming. Bright white is the perfect backdrop for an industrial look – think whitewashed brickwork or planks. Don’t forget the glass decanters and bottle vases for an authentic appearance.

Give it a modern twist

Strike the right tone and enhance your scheme with a set of stylish bar stools that incorporate two of the most used materials, after wood, in gastropub style dining – metal and leather! These bar stools are a perfect fit with their metal frames, tan leather seats and chair backs, while the copper pendant lights are statement pieces that introduce colour and duplicate eye-catching reflections of the room in the round.

Mix materials

Keep it simple with real or faux wood finishes and a cool, grey and black palette to create a relaxed space for cooking, eating and gathering together. Raw plank-effect flooring and a wooden filing cabinet on castors give this kitchen a modern feel that stops short of full-on industrial. Boost the functionality of your room by fitting an island unit with an overhanging worktop to create a mini breakfast bar area.

