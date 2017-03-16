Make a statement this spring with dramatic florals

Celebrate the resurgence of rich, bold flower prints by showing them off in a neutral, pared-back setting for an easy-to-live-with look.

With more impressive blooms than the annual RHS Chelsea Flower Show, this season’s florals are all about grabbing your attention – in the best possible way, of course. About as far as you can get from a rustic or vintage-style ditsy floral, the latest contemporary designs are big, bold and blooming beautiful. And they’re calling for you to bring them into your home. From painterly patterns on unusual upholstery to wallpaper that looks like a living wall, quirky motifs to stunningly complex jungle prints, we have a few ideas to sow some seeds of inspiration…

Leave neutral florals at the front door

Make a grand first impression with this joyful and intricate floral wallpaper, which sets the tone perfectly in a hallway. Stick to slender black furniture and lighting that grounds (but does not detract from) the punchy pattern, and create a sense of depth by playing with layers; a generous arrangement of pink faux-hydrangeas echoes the colour in the pattern behind, and brings the magic eye-like wallpaper into 3D.

Cassata Wallpaper, £222, Brian Yates at TM Interiors. Faux Mop Head Hydrangea Stems, £20 each, Oka. Quad pendant light, £429, Davey Lighting.

Add a touch of texture



Velvet has made a strong comeback in interiors recently, so blend the trends with an abstract floral on a beautifully soft velvet; not only does it add vibrancy to a furniture piece but, layered against intriguing art prints and statement furniture in a similar jewel-like tone, it brings an overall contemporary mood to an elegant interior.

Leonato Armchair, £1361, Chapel Street. Flos IC table light, £327, John Lewis. Flower Arrangement art print by Vesna Vrdoljak, £650, Gas Gallery.

Discover a midsummer night’s dream scheme

Introducing bold florals to your decorating scheme may feel a little daunting, but the key to showing them off to their best advantage is restraint. Here, a large floral print on the dining chairs makes a striking statement against a backdrop of carefully co-ordinated prints, which draw on the softer side of the colour palette – the turquoise and golden hues. Glass accents, also in toning blues and greens, bring a sense of lightness to the overall scheme and prevent the power flower look becoming too heavy.

Chairs in Meadow fabric, £72 a metre, Matthew Williamson at Osborne & Little.

Pull together your florals with tonal accessories

Keep florals looking fresh with ceramics and glassware in tones that harmonise with your scheme. Not only will plates with a wily fox design bring a playfulness to the scheme, but the mixture of shimmery materials will add a sophisticated edge.

Fox dining plates, £18.95 each; Fish Dish, £16, all Liberty. Teaspoon set, £19, Oliver Bonas

Create a bed of roses… or other florals

Pink can actually be a great neutral, especially if you combine a dusty tone with a powerful dark-based floral. Here a restful palette of blush pink creates the perfect backdrop for the wonderful overblown florals featured on the velvet curtains and cushions in this bedroom. A button-back upholstered headboard and luxurious velevety carpet lend further depth to this soothing scheme, while framed botanical prints in a similarly dark colour way help to pull the various elements of the space together.

Hypnos headboard, £850, John Lewis. Woven Stripe Pom Pom throw, £75, Oliver Bonas. Anglepoise Original wall mounted lamp, £250, Houseology. Cushions in Roses linen, £82 a metre, Barbara Osorio at Swaffer.

Double up on petal power

Customising a wardrobe with a wallpaper that matches the curtain fabric is an inventive way to unite a room scheme. The floral pattern (seen on the panels here) is beautifully framed by the white surround, making the wardrobe feel a part of the room rather than merely a stand-out functional object. This cool colour blend with the flooring also keeps the darker fabric at the windows in firm focus.

Hemnes wardrobe, £260, Ikea. Door panels in Herbaria wallpaper, £250 a roll; Curtains in Herbaria Velvet in Malva, £140 a metre, both Romo.

Step into your own urban jungle



There’s something decadent and tropical about this wallpaper print; it says early Hollywood glamour, especially when teamed with the dusty pink soft furnishings, and those fabulous pineapple lamps on the dressing table! Seen as part of a bigger scheme, when this flamboyantly romantic wallpaper – paired with plain stonewashed linen and a silky soft carpet – are continued from the adjoining bedroom, it creates a luxurious cocooning dressing room.

Limerence Wallpaper, £145; ‘Ananas’ Pineapple lamp, £544.50, all House of Hackney. Otto Vanity mirror, £165, Graham & Green.