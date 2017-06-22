How to sleep well with… Adam Black of Button & Sprung

Making a few easy changes to your evening is the key to sound slumber. So before you slip under the covers, take a look at these tips…



1. How can we ensure that we pick the mattress that’s right for us?

Even though you never ‘see’ your mattress it’s one of the most important purchases you will make for your home. It’s the single place where we spend the most time and a good night’s sleep is essential for wellbeing so don’t scrimp.

2. Is size important?

Always buy the largest size bed the room will accommodate, the larger the bed, the better you will sleep. A double bed maybe practical for smaller homes but be aware that it is smaller than two singles. Most of our customers buy king size or larger.

3. How firm should my mattress be?

There is a common misunderstanding that firm mattresses are better for your back. However, a mattress is like a piece of clothing; it should fit your own personal shape, size and weight. A mattress should fit to the contours of your body, but each mattress responds differently, depending on your weight.

As a rule of thumb the heavier you are, the firmer your mattress should be. The mattress needs to be firmer to balance out your body weight. The lighter a person, the softer and more yielding a mattress should be.

As a guide to finding the correct level of support a mattress is giving you, lie on your back, then slide the flat of your hand under the arch of your back. If there is a large space then the mattress is not giving you enough support and is too firm. If you can’t get your hand under your back then you are over engaging the springs and the mattress is too soft. Your hand should slide in easily while your back touches the mattress.

4. How many different mattress types are there?

Mattress buying can seem like a minefield of infinite choice but broadly speaking there are three types of mattress. You can ask any retailer which category a mattress falls into. We only sell pocket sprung mattresses as we believe that they are the best you can invest in.

Open Coil

Both open coil and pocket sprung mattresses contain a series of springs which are wrapped with the fillings and finished with a quilted or tufted outer fabric. The fundamental difference between the two designs is the construction of the springs.

An open coil mattress contains springs which are arranged in rows and connected to each other. Although they are cheaper to manufacture and therefore to purchase, these mattresses tend to only last for a few years as they rely on the fillings to support you and over time they flatten and degrade.

Pocket Sprung

In a pocket sprung mattress the springs are not linked together allowing them to move individually and adjust effectively to the contours of your body. They are made from higher quality materials and can be purchased in different tensions to offer an appropriate level of support.

Non-Sprung

The two main types of non-sprung mattresses are visco-elastic and latex. With a visco-elastic mattress the user will sleep deep inside the mattress, which will cause a rise in body temperature throughout the night. Foam and visco-elastic mattresses are made from petro-carbons (oil) and are not good for the planet as they have to be incinerated or land-filled at the end of their life-cycle.

Latex is a natural material, so will help to regulate temperature but it is not very efficient at transporting moisture away from your body. If you opt for a latex model check carefully to see if it made from as there are natural and synthetic versions which each have different characteristics.

5. Is it important to have more springs in a mattress?

The more springs in a mattress the more defined the support. Think of it as springs per square inch of your body.

Lying on 5,000 springs is more comfortable than lying on 1,000. The comfort is more refined to every part of your body.

6. How much should we spend on a mattress?

On average, we spend one third of our lives in bed so it’s wise to pay as much as you can afford for your mattress.

Most people will agree that a good night’s sleep is priceless but if you want to look at the numbers in real terms, we more often than not spend less on a mattress than on our daily cup of coffee or newspaper.

Look at the purchase on a cost per night basis rather than a one off cost to work out what you think is sensible to spend.

7. Can you tell us more about mattress fillings?

In our experience synthetic fillings are not as durable as natural fillings and have inferior qualities. We only use natural materials because they create the best sleeping environment, keeping air circulating within the mattress and taking moisture and perspiration away from your body. We fill our mattresses with a combination of British grown hemp and Herdwick wool from Yorkshire. Wool has anti-microbial, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal qualities making it ideal for asthma or allergy sufferers. It’s is also naturally elastic – it keeps its structure so your mattress keeps its comfort. We’ve also replaced all imported cotton with flax in order to help produce a carbon neutral product that is 100% recyclable.

8. What should I expect when buying a mattress?

In essence you should expect to be guided though the pros and cons of the mattresses available at the retailer you choose and receive impartial advice.

If you are visiting a physical retailer you can try before you buy but many online companies have excellent returns policies. We want all our customers to be delighted with their purchase. It often takes more than a couple of weeks to establish that you have found the perfect mattress so we offer a 100 nights, no quibble, returns policy.

9. What are the best ways to look after a mattress?

Airing

After delivery the mattress should be aired for 4 hours to freshen and remove any aroma from storage. The mattress should be aired on a weekly basis by turning back the bedlinen for a few hours. A mattress protector or an under blanket below the sheet is recommended to keep your mattress clean, dust-free and mite-free.

Sprung mattresses

Historically mattresses needed turning a number of times a year, but most of our range has been designed with new spring technology and fillings and are single sided, putting all the fillings on the sleeping side of the mattress. This not only improves the mattress comfort, but also removes the hugely arduous, lung busting, quarterly mattress flip.

9. How can we choose the perfect storage bed?

Divans bases are a perfect choice if you have an excess of clothing, bedding or towels. Each of our bases can be customised to provide you with a storage solution that works with your bedroom configuration. If you have a lot of clutter, consider an ottoman bed which makes use of the entire capacity of the bed base.

10. Other than buying a new mattress, how else can we ensure that we get a good night’s sleep?

A bedroom should be an oasis of calm somewhere you can escape the stresses and strains of everyday life. Keeping it clutter free is key to creating a serene space. Light is also important, black out curtains or blinds will keep light out but also consider how your fixtures and fittings effect the ambient light when you prepare for bed or get up in the morning. Finally invest in some good quality bed linen to help deliver the perfect night’s sleep.