10 questions with…Martyn White Designs

In our new series, we talk to our favourite bloggers about their trend predictions and styles. Here, we meet Martyn White Designs

1. What’s your biggest trend prediction for 2017?

Every year, people appear to be getting more environmentally conscious. I think we will see an influx in brands that promote sustainable designs that are much kinder to the environment. All you need to do is look at this year’s Maison & Objet, fantastic young designers that understand the impact of design on the world.

2. Which trend would you like to see the back of in 2017 – and why?

Pineapples! I really cannot stand them. I have no idea why they became such a popular home accessory, particularly in gold but the whole concept gained momentum so quickly that thankfully it appears to have fallen on its head. Fruit is best to be eaten, not to decorate your home with!

3. Denim Drift and Greenery and are colours of the year – which one would you choose?

I absolutely love green! It has a strong connection to nature and foliage which can look great in any room. I do love Denim Drift also but I think there are many more limitations to that colour.

4. Paint or wallpaper – if you had to choose?

Wallpaper is back!

5. Give us three tips to make a small room feel bigger:

Mirrors are the easiest solution, they reflect light and distort visual boundaries when they are at eye level.

A trick is to see as much of the ceiling and floor as possible, this is visually how we judge the size of a room. For the ceiling, make sure there are no obstructions and you can see each corner. For the floor, try to keep furniture raised or on legs, that small area of space underneath will make the unit appear smaller.

If natural light is limited, use artificial to brighten up areas that are naturally dark.

6. What’s the most common decorating mistake you see?

People try to replicate styles and trends that may not be suitable for their homes. Go for items that you love rather than what you are being told you should love. Make your home suit your personality.

7. When decorating a room, where should you spend your money and where should you NEVER cut corners?

This is one that I feel very passionately about! You have to spend money on lighting fixtures. So often you see a stunning home or space and it is ruined by cheap lighting. Lighting is the final touch, it completes a design and is regularly the first thing you notice when you walk into a room. A cheap room with an expensive light fitting looks better than an expensive room with a cheap light fitting.

8. What’s your favourite room in your home and why?

It has to be the bedroom for me. I think it is a space that you can be so creative in. I am also a bedding obsessive and love that you can layer up a beautiful bed to create a centrepiece.

9. What’s the best thing you’ve ever bought for your home?

My Lombok four poster bed. It is an item that I immediately fell in love a couple of years back and I knew I had to do everything in my power to have one for myself.

10. Describe your style in three words:

Ooooh that is hard: Contemporary, luxury with a traditional twist.