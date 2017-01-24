Match beautiful home fragrances to your own interior style

Embrace your wild side with palm prints, tropical birds and rattan furniture to create a bright scheme with the jungles of South America as your muse. The key to working this look is in pairing the bold patterns with blocks of neutral colour to balance the overall feel of the room. Experiment with outdoor furniture in cane, rattan and rope then add floor cushions to create a relaxed bohemian vibe. Match with fruity fragrances like grapefruit and mandarin for a totally tropical effect guaranteed to chase the winter blues away.

Fragrance

Arran Aromatics Just Grapefruit Room Spray from House of Fraser