Match beautiful home fragrances to your own interior style
Home may be where the heart is, but our memories and emotions are linked directly to our nose. We’ve matched the perfect scents to complement these on-trend decorating styles. A fragrance or scent can dramatically change the way we feel about a certain space, so be sure to add the final finishing touch to your decorating scheme with these beautiful home fragrance selections
Look to the countryside
Complement a cosy country scheme with the rich sweet scents of native wildflowers and autumnal fruits. The sweet nuttiness of just-ripe pears is perfect with delicate white freesias to create fresh floral top notes that uplift and rejuvenate, while base notes of amber and patchouli add the mellow golden tones of the forest floor. Patchouli has long been used in aromatherapy for its calming properties and the blend of these scents creates a warm, relaxing atmosphere that enhances natural materials and complements a candlelit glow.
Fragrance
Jo Malone London English Pear & Freesia Home Candle fromJohn Lewis
Gorgeous graphics
Go bold in the bedroom with monochrome prints and graphic shapes. This cool, modern look takes its inspiration from pop art and graphic novels, with quirky pattern clashes lending the scheme an air of individuality. Complement the crisp stripes and spots with a calm, fresh fragrance containing ozonic top notes (clean linen smells, essentially) blended with jasmine and lily of the valley, which both have a proven relaxing effect. Wet grass and tea are invigorating middle notes that will work well with bright colours.
Fragrance
Takahashi Hiroko Ichi Scented Candle from Unique & Unity
Oversized blooms
As we know from The Devil Wears Prada, florals for spring may not be ‘groundbreaking’, but they are fresh, pretty and totally in keeping with the bright optimism of the new season. They are also perennially gorgeous in the home, particularly peonies and oversized patterns. Tap into both styles with a gorgeous wallpaper and create a romantic, whimsical effect finished with the scent of white peonies, rose and lily. The light feminine floral notes carry traces of green freshness to lift the senses.
Fragrance
Pink Peony Potpourri from Marks & Spencer
Welcome to the jungle
Embrace your wild side with palm prints, tropical birds and rattan furniture to create a bright scheme with the jungles of South America as your muse. The key to working this look is in pairing the bold patterns with blocks of neutral colour to balance the overall feel of the room. Experiment with outdoor furniture in cane, rattan and rope then add floor cushions to create a relaxed bohemian vibe. Match with fruity fragrances like grapefruit and mandarin for a totally tropical effect guaranteed to chase the winter blues away.
Fragrance
Arran Aromatics Just Grapefruit Room Spray from House of Fraser
Blow away the cobwebs
Team a coastal scheme with cool scents inspired by the sea breeze. Choose materials that evoke the seaside, from sun-bleached driftwood to canvas, whitewashed tongue and groove to pebble textures. Accessorise with lanterns, on-trend cork and whimsical seaside fabrics, keeping the colour scheme clean and light. To add an authentic feel to the décor, pick fragrances that evoke fresh linen and subtle seawater notes with floral, woody or fruit elements to get the right balance of sparkle and body.
Fragrance
Scented Candle in Jar – Oxygen from Amara
Energetic brights
After the cold, dark months of winter the first shoots of spring always carry a pop of colour with them. From Kermit greens to fiery reds and neon pinks, supercharge your colourful decor with zesty scents such as orange, lemon and lime. Try fragrances with mandarin, lime and lemon laced with jasmine buds, lime blossom, ginger and crushed bay leaves. Citrus notes are known for their energising properties and are the perfect choice for bringing a room to life, while the earthy bay and spicy ginger will add a sensual depth to the fragrance.
Fragrance
Lime & Bay Signature Candle from The White Company
Rush for the blush
No longer the exclusive property of princess bedrooms, pink is proving to be a generous neutral that works as well in modern minimalist schemes as traditional hallways and vintage bathrooms. For the latter, rose is the perfect scent to create a delicate calm environment that suits the soft effect of this versatile colour. For a more modern approach, flip the script and choose fragrances that add a note of freshness with mint, white tea and freesia.
Fragrance
Wild Mint & White Tea Diffuser from John Lewis