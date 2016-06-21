Say ‘How You Doing?’ to this Spanish-style home

Friends actor and new Top Gear presenter actor Matt LeBlanc is selling his sprawling LA mansion.

The four-bedroom property in the Pacific Palisade area of LA is listed for sale on Zoopla for a cool

$8,750,000 (£5,963,740).

The California home has a Spanish-vibe, offering beautiful canyon views, a large garden with water feature and a snug library for bookworms to enjoy.

Rumour has it, Matt bought the property back in 2007 for $7.4 million, before letting the property for $12,995 per month in 2012.

The property’s listing online describes the house as ‘Classic 1930s Spanish’.

It adds that the mansion has ‘wonderful charm and great architecture’ and is an ‘opportunity to remodel, expand or build new on a gorgeous lot’.

As if that wasn’t enough for prospective buyers, there’s also an adjacent property on the market – should you have $9,250,000 to spare.

There’s no word if either home comes complete with Matt’s character Joey’s treasured Barcalounger chair…

