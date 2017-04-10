BBQ Round up – our pick of the best barbecues

As soon as the sun comes out, so does the bbq, as we get ready to make the most of the sunshine while it lasts. So now is the time to buy a bbq so that you’re all set for the summer months – and those fun family gatherings and garden parties. The first thing to consider is how many people you might want to cook for. If you’re a beginner and want to cook for just a couple of people, then look at small charcoal barbecues. Galvanised bucket and kettle barbecues, in fresh colours such as turquoise blue, will add a little colour to your outside space and can be used when you go camping. Alternatively, choose from a large charcoal or gas bbq if you want to cater for a bigger group of people and want more control on cooking temperature. Another factor to consider when buying a barbecue is where it will be stored in the winter months, for larger gas barbecues it’s advisable to allocate space in the garage or shed, alternatively a charcoal barbecue if well covered could live to one side on the patio. From compact to colossal, pizzas to pork, we’ve got it covered with our pick of the best charcoal and gas bbqs currently on the market….
Calgary BBQ
Fire up the barbie…quite literally with this four burner gas BBQ with side burner! This generous sized, but by no means over powering, barbecue boasts a good sized cooking area and lots of handy features; including built-in temperature gauge, cast iron cooking grids, warming rack for cooked food, durable steel frame and hood. Propane gas regulator and hose are included. H114cm W129cm D66cm.
£349.99
Waitrose Garden
Weber Q1200 Gas Barbecue
We love this small and funky design. This lightweight model is ideal for camping trips, thanks to it’s small and easy-carry nature but also a great buy for those short of outdoor living space. Available in three cool colours.
£269
Dobbies Garden Centres
Pizza Oven and Smoker
Make pizzas, smoke meat and fish, and barbecue with this all-in-one charcoal kit. It’s a whole lot of cooking options for a great budget and all the while alfresco.
£140
Wilko
Furnace 3 burner Gas BBQ Everdure by Heston Blumenthal
brought to you by the man who loves to experiment with flavour, this epic gas cooker is the perfect union of power and grace. From grilling sausages and roasting meats, to searing delicate scallops the Furnace has the muscle and versatility to handle all you throw at it. Complete with an extra large cooking area, 3 independently controlled high performance burners, variable flame control, instant searing functionality and flexible cooker hood – it has it all! Also available in 3 contemporary, cool colours to add some beauty to the patio too!
Whitstable BBQ
If you’re looking for a compact charcoal barbecue that’s perfect for a small patio, beach parties or camping trips, take a look at this cute, portable design. This charming galvanised barbecue bucket offers plenty of space for alfresco cooking, whether you are in the garden, on the beach or camping. Easy to carry thanks to the removable metal handle with wooden grip, must be removed before cooking. The design features large air holes to ensure maximum air circulation. H20.5 W47 D47cm.
£25
Garden Trading
La Hacienda Kettle BBQ
This barbecue is ideal for enjoying authentic barbecue treats in your garden. The lid can be used during cooking or can be used to help keep food warm once cooked. This stylish barbecue also features a removable large capacity ash catcher, an adjustable air vent, a handy storage shelf, charcoal grate and two wheels. H90cm W54cm.
£72
House of Fraser
Gentlemen’s Hardware Portable Suitcase Barbecue
This mini suitcase-style portable barbecue is ideal for anyone who wants the convenience of portability combined with practical design. Perfect for festivals, picnics or simply smaller gardens, this charcoal design folds up when not in use.
£65
John Lewis
Outback Hooded 3 Burner Gas BBQ
The wheels make this a very attractive buy, aside from the fact you can cook 24 burgers at one time! Being able to easily manoeuvre a BBQ of this scale is a definite plus factor to consider when buying. This Outback barbecue comes complete with a host of quality features; including 3 high performance burners, roasting lid to help cook food evenly, temperature gauge to monitor optimum cooking temperatures and a warming rack. Boasting the ability to cook that many burgers at one time makes this winning design ideal for large parties! H111 W140 D60cm.
£246.99
Homebase
Blooma Halleck Charcoal Kettle Barbecue
This classic choice has three adjustable cooking heights and a warming rack. If you’re on a budget this design feels like a winning buy. It’s compact size means it’s ideal for small gardens. It may be small but unlike other small options it offers the height so you don’t have to crouch to flip burgers.
£90
B&Q
American Style Smoker BBQ
Ideal for feeding lots of guests, this design also has a chimney for traditional charcoal smoking.
£99.99
Very
Three-Burner Gas BBQ
This generous gas barbecue, with three burners, handy side burner and a chrome plated warming rack has a large cooking area that’s perfect for hosting large garden parties. H126 W97 D55.5cm.
£149.99
Littlewoods
Three-Burner Gas BBQ
This smart stainless-steel gas barbecue with porcelain coated cast-iron grills is great for those family barbecues, and it has a wine bottle opener, so there’s no need to leave the BBQ when you are cooking up a storm! Perfect for small gatherings in the garden this summer is the John Lewis 3 Burner Gas Barbecue. The porcelain coated cast iron grills are easy to clean and are the best conductor of heat for improved cooking results. Each burner can be lit individually and the stainless steel hood will help to retain heat while protecting the exterior from heat tarnishing. H106.5 W124.3 D51.6cm.
£229
John Lewis