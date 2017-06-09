Looking for stylish picnic accessories? When the sun is shining there’s no greater feeling than heading out for a picnic, so make sure you're ready at a moments notice with all the kit.

Whether you’re packing up the car to find a remote spot in the countryside for lunch, spending the afternoon with a packed lunch on the beach or simply roaming with a backpack, filled with essentials, we’ve got it covered with our selection of the latest picnic accessories. All picnic excursions, generally speaking, require food storage such as cool bags or a tiffin box with lots of compartments for salad and sandwiches, and you may want a flask, too.

You’ll need something to eat from so don’t forget to pack picnicware such as melamine plates and cutlery. Consider something pretty and practical to carry all in, a stylish hamper is ideal. You’ll also want some folding chairs or even an outdoor mattress so that you can enjoy your picnic comfortably.

We’ve rounded up the best new buys just in time for picnic season…

1. All you need in one set

This totally tropical set from George has everything you need for a picnic, containing four dinner plates; four side plates; four cereal bowls; four tumblers; a 20L cool bag and picnic rug. Not only are you equipped with all your need to dine alfresco, it’s all in an on-trend seasonal tropical print to make sure you stay stylish – we love the mix of vibrant leaves with flashes of Lobster red and Toucan motifs. All dinnerware is melamine.

Buy Now: Tropical Print 18-piece Set, £35, George

2. A handy folding table

Although not easy to transport for a lot of picnics sometimes you just need somewhere to put food either off the sand or alongside your armchair – now you can take a stylish little picnic table with you anywhere! It’s good to have a small folding table that can fit in the car if you are travelling to your chosen picnic hotspot. Finished in a smart shade of Dorset Blue this indispensable steel table lets you bring Parisian chic wherever you wish. Dimensions: H45 W40 D40cm.

Buy Now: Picnic Table, £32, Garden Trading

3. ‘Toast raising’ worthy tumblers

Raise a toast to the tropical icon of the summer…the humble pineapple! This totally tropical tumbler design emits happy vibes, it’s the power of the pineapple motif. No matter what colour or style your existing melamine dinner set is you can’t go far wrong with the addition of a set fun tumblers.

Buy Now: Pineapple Embossed Picnic Tumbler, £3, Marks & Spencer

4. A comfy outdoor mattress

This outdoor mattress is perfect for picnics, ensuring total comfort when sunbathing or sitting outside for prolonged periods. Create the perfect indulgent picnic on this super-comfortable grey and white striped outdoor mattress, with a quilted-cotton base fabric is wonderfully padded for ultimate comfort and blissful afternoon naps in the garden or local park. It comes with a durable cotton drawstring bag with a large carry handle. Dimensions: W150 L150cm.

Buy Now: Henley Outdoor Mattress, now £90, The White Company

5. A trusty tiffin box

Taken from this years Dakara high summer range (meaning happiness), this colourful tiffin box is sure to cheer up any outdoor dining occasion. The stainless steel designs provides plenty of room for a diverse lunch menu, with three separate compartments. The three bowls stack and lock secure with a clip design to ensure there is no spillage when on the move. There’s also an easy-to-carry handle on top for added portable brownie points. Dimensions: H25 by 16cm diameter.

Buy Now: Dakara Tiffin Box, £25, John Lewis

6. A practical picnic chair

Practical always wins when it comes to picnic furniture. This vibrant deckchair striped chair is as pretty as it is practical. It’s not too far off the floor to warrant missing any of the action, it’s just enough of an elevation to prevent that ‘numb bum’ feeling of sitting on the floor. Designed primarily to use on the beach this design with it’s carry strap and pocket is the ideal seat to take to picnics and festivals. Made with a lightweight aluminium frame with padded arm rests. Dimensions: H59 W54 D58cm.

Buy Now: Sunnylife Havana Beach Seat, £47, Amara

7. Disposable cutlery



Cutlery when you’re enjoying on the go is always the easiest thing to forget, yet the most important item to pack! Although sandwiches are a doddle to eat, there’s always a delicious salad or coleslaw dish that requires some form of cutlery. This colourfully decorated birch set by tableware experts Rice is disposable, making it ideal to keep in your picnic hamper to ensure you always have eating tools to hand. Although we don’t support waste, sometimes it’s just not practical to carry around heavy metal cutlery so this is a great alternative.

Buy Now: Celebration Tableware 24 piece Disposable Cutlery Set, £6.25, Amazon

All you need now is good weather – keep those fingers crossed!