Get fruity to celebrate National Watermelon Day

Watermelons are serving up a fresh slice of style this summer, becoming one of the new hero designs to cheer up our homes and gardens

Today is National Watermelon Day, a day to celebrate the humble fruit in all it’s sumptuous glory and given that it’s become somewhat of an interiors icon this year it seemed only right that we honour this day in style.

In the spirit of summer celebrations we’ve tracked down the best buys sporting the on-trend watermelon motif, to ensure all garden soirées are suitably fruity this summer. Determined not to let the rain of late leave us feeling melon-choly, we still think summer garden parties are the place to really embrace the mighty melon.

Here’s a selection of the tastiest watermelon buys right now…

Serve watermelon drinks

Tap directly into the source of all the loveliness with this essential party tool! The kit contains a keg tap, coring tool and instruction manual to create an instant party show-stopping drinks dispenser. You simply create a hole in the watermelon, using the coring tool and insert the tap to provide instant refreshments – watermelon cocktails, anyone?

Buy Now: Watermelon Tapping Kit, £18.99, Getting Personal

Add seasoning

Sprinkle seasoning in style with these fabulous salt and pepper pots. The quirky ceramic pots are ideal to add to any summer dining occasion – guaranteed to a pinch of sunshine.

Buy Now: Watermelon Salt and Pepper Pots, £16, National Theatre Bookshop

Light up the garden

These fabulously fruity lights are just the thing to add decoration during the day and a warm glow after dark. Fairy lights are key for adding ambience to proceedings, none more so than outdoor garden parties. Thanks to the playful watermelon casing these lights will emit a soft pink light, not enough to light up an outdoor space but certainly enough to add a wow factor.

Buy Now: Allsorts Melon String Lights, £10.99, Talking Tables

Keep it under wraps

There’s nothing like an uninvited guest to ruin a party! Wasps and flies are those unwelcome pests that always turn up to outdoor dining. Protect the homemade chilli con carne and garden salad from these intruders with this fabulously kitsch food cover, not only will it protect from bugs it will also prolong the freshness all the while adding a pretty addition to the tabletop.

Buy Now: Charles Viancin Watermelon Food Storage lid, £12, John Lewis

Sit back and relax

Serve up a fresh slice of silky loveliness with this illustrated cushion by the masters of silk, Silken Favours. The watermelon is a great subject for a cushion design thanks to the mix of vibrant green and red, giving off instant happy summer vibes. This charming cushion is made in 100% silk to add a decadent touch to the fun watermelon trend. Quirky cushions are a great way to add comfort and character to an outdoor space, just remember to bring them in if it drizzles to avoid them getting damaged. (Check out the other fabulous fruity designs they do, to make a fruit cocktail of cushions!)

Buy Now: Watermelon Silk Cushion, £95, Silken Favours

Let the games begin

No garden party would be complete without the addition of games. The masters of all things fun, Sunnylife, have designed this brilliantly bold ping pong set to really stand out from the competition! The set includes a fully adjustable net, two ping pong paddles and two ping pong balls – all you need to bring to the party is your A game!

Buy Now: Watermelon Ping Pong Game, £32, Selfridges

Serve party snacks

Garden parties generally comprise of bowls filled with finger foods to keep hunger at bay until the BBQ food is ready to serve. With this in mind, having plenty of serving bowls and platters is no bad idea.

Buy Now: Acapulco Watermelon Salad Bowl, £11.98 set of 2, Maisons du Monde

Buy Now: Acapulco Watermelon Dish, £7.19, Maisons du Monde

Watermelon appreciation day may officially be just today, but we think that love will last all summer long thanks to these brilliant buys. Enjoy!