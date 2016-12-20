Range cookers – our pick of the best

9 images

Buying a range cooker is a decision made as much with the heart as with the head. This is an appliance to build your kitchen around, creating a stunning focal point and offering unbeatable functionality for the keen cook and busy family home. Classic, country and modern – there’s a range cooker design for every scheme, in a wide choice of colours and finishes; we love the Cranberry Rangemaster below. One of the real benefits of including a range cooker in your scheme is just how much cooking space you get. All models offer at least two generous ovens, usually with high-powered separate grill and warming draw. Take a look at our pick of the best range cookers to help you cook like a professional, while adding character and soul to your home.