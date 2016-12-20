Range cookers – our pick of the best
Buying a range cooker is a decision made as much with the heart as with the head. This is an appliance to build your kitchen around, creating a stunning focal point and offering unbeatable functionality for the keen cook and busy family home. Classic, country and modern – there’s a range cooker design for every scheme, in a wide choice of colours and finishes; we love the Cranberry Rangemaster below. One of the real benefits of including a range cooker in your scheme is just how much cooking space you get. All models offer at least two generous ovens, usually with high-powered separate grill and warming draw. Take a look at our pick of the best range cookers to help you cook like a professional, while adding character and soul to your home.
Stoves Richmond 900DFT Dual Fuel Range Cooker
Make your cooker the focus of your kitchen with the stylish black Stoves Richmond 900DFT Dual Fuel Range Cooker. With a large oven capacity and fantastic features, you’ll be creating fantastic meals in no time. 5-burner gas hob including wok burner; One multifunction oven and one fan oven with separate grill; Programmable main oven. Easy-clean enamel. H90 W90 D60cm.
£1199
currys
Britannia Q Line RC-10TG-QL-S Dual Fuel Range Cooker
This stylish multifunctional cooker offers th ebest of both worlds with an electric oven and a gas stove-top burner for instant heat. A great safety feature, should the flame on your hob ever go out, the gas supply will automatically be cut. The main oven offers a 52L capacity. H87 W99.5 D60cm.
£2299
AO.com
Smeg TR4110I Victoria Range Cooker with Induction Hob
Admired for its iconic looks and durable build, this stunning range cooker will sit at the heart of your kitchen, providing a striking focal point. The classic Victoria design has a modern edge thanks to the induction hob. A bonus feature on this model is the Circulaire fan heating feature on the main oven which cooks food quicker, saving both time and energy. 63 Litre capacity. H88.5 W110 D60cm.
Bertazzoni Professional Series 100cm Dual Fuel Range Cooker
This wide-format dual-fuel range cooker is a true masterpiece of culinary creativity. In a striking red finish with chrome trim, the Bertazzoni Professional Series hosts a range of features and functions for the aspiring chef. This stunning modern design features a cooktop with six gas burners, two ovens and an A rating for energy efficiency. H89 W99.5 D60cm.
£3799
John Lewis
Mercury 1000 Electric Range Cooker with Induction Hob
If you live for a Sunday roast with extended family, then this oven could be the one for you! Talk about colossal capacity, the main oven compartment hosts a large capacity of 80L ideal for meat joints, with the second conventional oven offering 67L for all your roast pots and vegetables. In addition to its great energy A rating and outstanding size this oven is a visual delight in an on-trend kitchen shade of Blueberry. H94.5 W99 D70cm.
£4659
John Lewis
Hotpoint EG900XS Dual Fuel Range Cooker
This sleek stainless silver range cooker looks fresh from a professional chef’s kitchen. The generous single oven capacity is as practical as it is stylish. This multifunctional Hotpoint range cooker has a 68-litre usable capacity, five gas burners, electronic clock, variable grill and combined oven. Cast iron. H90 W90 D60cm.
£778.99
Argos
Rangemaster Prof Deluxe Dual Fuel Range Cooker
Whether you want a modern marvel or a traditional workhorse, nothing turns a house into a home more than a range cooker. This Rangemaster oven’s impressive width will accommodate the largest of baking dishes. This design boasts five gas hobs, a glide-out grill, multifunctional left and right ovens and is A-rated for energy efficiency. Cranberry colour way. H93 W100 D61.1cm.
£2115
Wickes
Candy CCG9D52PX Dual Fuel Range Cooker
This stylish range cooker features a 108-litre multifunction maxi oven with variable grill, 35-litre conventional second oven with grill, triple ring wok burner and five cast-iron pan supports. H85.7 W90 D60cm.
£1229
Littlewoods
New World Vision Gas Range Cooker
This stainless steel 100cm wide cooker has seven burners including wok burner, two gas conventional ovens, separate grill, plus storage storage compartment. H90 W99.6 D60cm.
£875
Homebase