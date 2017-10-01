Best kitchen dressers for displaying and storing your tableware

There's something so pleasing about a beautifully arranged kitchen dresser. How satisfying is it to display all your favourite pieces of china and treasured finds in one place? And so practical, too.

The humble kitchen dresser is so often the unsung furniture hero, providing handy extra storage for glasses, tableware, crockery and tabletop textiles – and acting as a hub for the everyday items that every kitchen needs.

If space isn’t an issue, choose a large-scale dresser to create a real style statement. It will look especially stunning in generous open-plan living spaces, as a showcase for your best china and elegant glassware. Limited on space? Opt for a compact design that offers optimum storage in a streamlined fashion.

When buying, take time to think about what you want to use the dresser for. If it’s for display then open shelving is a great solution. If you’re also looking for extra storage, then pick a model with a combination of cupboards and drawers, plus wine racks or pull-out baskets. Also, check your measurements – a dresser that’s too big will unbalance a room and could hinder movement.

It’s not essential that the dresser matches your kitchen cabinetry, but it should complement it. Choosing a dresser in a contrasting shade gives the kitchen a bespoke feel and makes it more of statement piece of furniture. Consider the current trend for darker shades of navy and grey to really add a wow factor, it’s less of a commitment than painting the kitchen cabinetry.

There are no rules to say kitchen dressers always have to stay in the kitchen, the more stylish designs we’ve picked would work perfectly in the dining room, too. From an on-trend dark design to traditional pine, we’ve found a dresser to suit all tastes. Which one will suit your kitchen best?

Best for classic kitchens

This beautiful solid oak and oak veneer dresser with traditional Shaker-style doors will complement almost any kitchen. Painted in rich soft grey (the new ivory), it has a warm oak worktop and offers plenty of both cupboard and display space. The addition of two exposed wood fronted drawers adds a subtle rustic touch.

Dimensions H88 x W114 x D35cm.

Buy now: Audley Small Dresser Unit, £1398, John Lewis

Best budget buy

Typically larger pieces of furniture come with larger price tags. Ikea comes into its own when you want a statement piece of furniture on the lower end of the budget spectrum. This classic white design delivers everything you need from a dresser, with heaps of storage in the lower cupboards and three adjustable-height display shelves on top.

Dimensions H190 x W80 x D48cm.

Buy now: Brusali High Cabinet, £115, Ikea

Best for vintage style

This design is sure to be a much-loved country choice, looking like a replica of an heirloom piece found while scouring antique shops. This traditional-style dresser combines a distressed painted finish with a weathered top to achieve the highly attractive rustic cottage look. Made in solid wood.

Dimensions H194 x W106 x D44cm.

Buy now: Bramley Cream Dresser, £770, Laura Ashley

Best for modern kitchens

Here’s a contemporary version of a dresser in striking opaque black with a smart glass front and inset handles. This oriental inspired design would suit a more modern kitchen perfectly. Handcrafted in from solid ash with a lacquered finish in statement on-trend black, it’s ideal for those who are bold enough to go for dark kitchen colours. Black is the perfect backdrop to enhance crisp white crockery, too.

Dimensions H210 x W100 x D45cm.

Buy now: Canton Dresser, £1,545, Lombok

Best for small kitchens

This slim dresser is ideal for smaller kitchens. It may only have no small drawers for hidden storage, however it does have a wine rack that holds up to 25 bottles of vino – what more could you want? The top section is a traditional dresser style with three adjustable-height shelves for displaying your finest china.

Dimensions H200 x W77 x D35cm

Buy now: Eaton Walnut and Grey Tall Wine Rack, £549, Dunelm

Best for traditional country style

A beautiful oak dresser is just the thing to achieve a traditional country look. This generously sized design combines drawers, cupboards, display space and a 16-bottle wine rack. This hearty dresser is made from solid oak, which will prove to be a timeless piece of furniture for a country-style kitchen.

Dimensions H115 x W150 x D35cm.

Buy now: Montague Oak Dresser, £999, Cotswold Company

Best for modern country style

If you haven’t already guessed it, grey is the new cream of the painted furniture world. This soft shade of Dove Grey is perfectly on-trend, beautifully offset against the lime washed wood. The elegant design is a generous size with plenty of hidden storage and three shelves behind glass-fronted doors.

Dimensions H200 x W120 x D42cm

Buy now: Chatham Display Cabinet, £799.99, Wayfair

For health and safety always secure a free-standing dresser to the wall with specialist safety brackets to prevent it toppling or being knocked by children or pets. In most cases, they will be supplied with your dresser.