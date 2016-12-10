Christmas Gifts – Our Pick of the Best

Finding the perfect gift for a loved one ensures an all-round warm fuzzy feeling when it’s unwrapped on Christmas morning. To help find that very gift we’ve picked a selection of our favourite buys to cater for all. Treat a music lover to a beautiful radio designed by Emma Bridgewater, spoil a keen crafter with a Flowers of Liberty print sewing machine or delight a hostess with a set of metallic glasses to toast the season. Not forgetting about beloved pets, we’ve found a stylish suppertime serving solution and for the wine enthusiast (we all know at least one!) bestow a stylish sommelier set.

Amazon Echo

A hands-free speaker with voice control is the perfect gift for a tech fanatic. Echo connects to the Alexa Voice Service to respond to your every need – ask and visual assistant Alexa will give you weather updates, read audio books, stream Spotify playlists, order a pizza or even turn off the lights. This clever gadget is the future and we’re on board big time!

£149.99
Amazon

Buy it now!
Colour Changing Pineapple Mood Light

The humble Pineapple is the hero motif decorating our homes right now. This mood changing pineapple lamp by Fizz is a fabulous on-trend buy ticking all the boxes; it’s feel-good, useful and fun for any room. The design features eight interchangeable colours, simply leave it cycle or select a chosen colour dependant on mood and put it on constant. Requires 3 xAA batteries, not included.

£16.99
Amazon

Buy it now!
Flowers of Liberty Theodora Liberty Print Sewing Machine

This gorgeous sewing machine comes with an all-over Theodora print synonymous with the store’s celebrated heritage. Not just a decorative item this high-spec machine allows for precision stitching on all fabrics from silk to denim to cotton to leather. Whether you’re a professional dressmaker or keen amateur, this sewing machine will provide the perfect finishing touch to your haberdashery haven.

£195
Liberty

Buy it now!
Herringbone Tweed Dog coat

Give a pampered pooch the ultimate gift this Christmas with a fashionable winter coat. This tweed design by Mutts & Hounds is the epitome of quintessentially English style, made using exceptionally high quality tweed, expertly crafted in Yorkshire woollen mills. Fully lined with a wrap around strap, this coat will keep your dog snug when there’s a chill in the air. For comfort the velcro fastening around the neck and chest is adjustable to make this dog coat easy to take on and off.

£50
PetsPjamas

Buy it now!
Sugar Cube Play Kitchen

There’s something incredibly endearing about kiddies wanting to have their own kitchen for playtime. This adorable play kitchen is sure to make that dream a fun reality, just look at those on-trend metro tiles! Encourage child’s play with the help of this wooden play kitchen complete with wooden utensils, wooden salt & pepper pots, turning taps, compact sink, clock with moveable hands and hob with clickable dials. H76 W51 D31cm.

£100
Great Little Trading Company

Buy it now!
Reindeer Wine Stand and Christmas Port

This quirky design is guaranteed to raise a smile. It’ll be the highlight of any festive table that’s for sure! The metal reindeer wine stand completes complete with a bottle of Dow’s Christmas port, great for raising a festive toast. The beauty being that once the port has been drunk it can be restocked with another of your choice to create a focal point for Christmas dinner parties.

£25
John Lewis

Buy it now!
Liberty Flowers Colouring Book

Colouring books are not just for kids, it’s said to be one of the best forms of relaxation and they show no signs of going away anytime soon. This beautiful edition from Liberty London is the one we want! It gives you the opportunity to get lost in a world of patterns from the Liberty archive, to reimagine them in your own style. With over 43 individual prints set over 86 pages this gift ensures hours of fun for those who love pattern and colour.

£10
Liberty

Buy it now!
Customisable Cinematic Lightbox

This A4 size cinematic light box with interchangeable letters is the gift that keeps on giving! Providing hours of fun for all, allowing you to write personalised messages perfect for spreading festive cheer. This design comes with 85 letters and symbols including @ ! ? & and a heart symbol. Requires 6 x AA batteries (not included) H30 W22.2cm.

£33
Not on the High Street

Buy it now!
Personalised Silver Plated Pet Food Scoop

The world’s poshest pet food scoop! The ultimate accessory for a pampered pooch, puss or even pony, this silver plated scoop can be personalised with up to 50 characters (you can also add a name on the handle). The handle itself also has a handy hole in it meaning you can hang it from the pet food container or a handy hook.
H26 W10cm.

£19
Not On The High Street

Buy it now!

