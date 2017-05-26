Give your picnic some pizazz with this colourful new collection

Promotional Feature

Because dining outside is what summers are made for…

The dog days of summer are finally upon us and that means it’s officially time to take things outside. From al fresco entertaining at home to picnics in the countryside, when the sun shines we have to make the most of it.

If you’re looking to refresh your picnicware, these pieces from Sainsbury’s new Printmakers Studio collection will inspire you to raise your style game. This arty collection has fun written all over it, from eye-catching graphic prints and exuberant painterly florals to Pop Art-style bright canary yellows. It’s bold, it’s playful and it’s perfect for sunny, summer afternoons.

The Printmakers Studio collection’s sophisticated colour palette of turquoise, navy and grey will help keep your outdoor space stylish throughout the season and beyond. We love how the pretty but practical melamine dining range can be packed from patio to picnic without fear of breakages. Finish the look with the cute succulents and statement salad utensils to bring fun elements to your table setting – wherever you are.

Exclusively created by Sainsbury’s in-house design team, the Printmakers Studio collection is guaranteed to make every foodie summer gathering an absolute treat. Here are some of our favourite picks from the range to help get you started…

Treat your dining area to a bold coloured Table Runner, £8, like this one from the Printmakers Studio collection. It ticks boxes for both elegance and fun with pink contrast tassels that are bang on trend.

Serve up a colourful salad in this Salad Bowl, £8. It’s also available in dark blue with patterned interior, so buy two for a coordinated look or mix and match for a more eclectic feel.

Enliven your signature salad combo or super grains with these sunny Salad Servers, £2. They will jazz up any picnic spread, or summer party.