Deckchairs – our pick of the best

If you’re dreaming of sand dunes and salty air... head to the beach with a bright new deckchair.
Browse our pick of the latest deckchairs, in everything from classic British seaside stripes, to fun patterned fabrics that will brighten up your garden. Whether you’re looking for a statement design that will add style to your terrace or balcony, or are buying bright, colourful deckchairs for summer barbecues and get-togethers, you’ll find the right chair in our selection of new designs.
Choose from classic wooden deckchairs in cheery red and white stripes, or coastal-inspired designs in soft blues and greys, which can be popped in the car and taken to the beach or picnic in the park. Or take a look at contemporary deckchairs – high backs, headrests and sink-into seats will add extra comfort. Take a look at our pick of the best deckchairs.
Mojito Summer Recipe Print Garden Deckchair
Make mine a Mojito? What a great motto for summer! With its cheery print, with the recipe included, this deckchair will certainly brighten up your garden. The deckchair works on a clever dowel system so its easy to take the slings off to wash them, or updated with a new design. Frames are made of FSC sycamore wood with metal fixtures. H129.5 W59 D4cm.
£84
Not on the High Street
Rocking Deck Chair
This latest design from Garden Trading feels like an elevated take on a classic deckchair – taking you higher off the grass/sand to ensure ultimate comfort. The simple yet striking vertical stripe, seen here in blue, is also available in Coral, Green and Clay. The sling is made from 100% cotton and has been sewn to double thickness to offer additional strength. H86 W56 L90cm.
£75
Garden Trading
Newfounded Lighthouse Deckchair
Add a stylish coastal vibe to your garden with the help of this stunning Lighthouse design. The simple illustration depicts a seaside scene in a tranquil colour palette of pastels, perfect to compliment the greenery in the garden. Thanks to its easy-fold nature this design would be perfect to pack up and transport to the beach for an afternoon, with it being even more at home in the surrounds. Frame made using FSC Eucalyptus wood. H73.5 W60 L100cm.
Rabbit and Cabbage Deckchair
Brighten up any outdoor space with this rabbit deckchair from Thornback & Peel, perfect for sitting back to watch your garden grow. It’s easy to see why the charming Rabbit and Cabbage screen-print design has become an iconic print and best-seller for the design duo Juliet Thornback and Delia peel. Sustainably sourced hard wood frame with a removable cotton sling. H132cm W56cm when folded.
£138.25
Not on the High Street
Maui Oak Deckchair with Corocco Sling
We love this vibrant print designed exclusively in-house by Martha Coates, inspired by Hockley’s recent iPad paintings. A great way to add a touch of fun pattern to any outdoor space. Frame made from solid oiled oak with a 100% cotton sling. H75cm W62.5 L125cm.
£60
Habitat
Wideboy
No your eyes are not deceiving you…this is an extra wide width deckchair, with enough room for two – the ultimate open-air movie screening seating. Southsea Deckchairs are the experts of the deckchair world – offering all styles in a wide variety of fabrics. We love this 70’s feel fabric, perfect for the revival of this trend for summer. It’s a move away from the traditional stripe design, the bold retro flowers are fun and playful, sure to brighten up the garden no end. Made from a sustainable and durable hardwood, finished with teak oil. H106 W93 D103cm.
£138
Southsea Deckchairs
Blue Stripe Deckchair
Great for relaxing in the garden, on the patio or balcony this stylish blue stripe deckchair is a modern take on a classic striped beach chair. The FSC Timber frame features 3 back positions to ensure comfort. Easily foldable, this deckchair is easy to transport on days out and can be stored away with ease during the cooler months. H92.5 W59 D111.5cm.
£32.99
Argos
Mauve Dots Deckchair
This pretty polka dot design by Bloomingville is sure to cheer up any outdoor living space. Chalky pastels are a big colour trends for this season, making this a great buy. The design is also available in a soft grey colourway, along with a collection of hammock chairs perfect for mixing and matching your garden furniture. L105 W57cm. Made from cotton.
£165
Amara
Traditional Beach-style Deck Chair
We love red-and-white striped deckchairs – they’re as synonymous with the British seaside as sticks of rock and Punch and Judy! This cotton deckchair features a striking iconic design, reminiscent of the seaside. The natural FSC frame is made with a sustainable and strong natural beech wood, ensuring maximum strength and durability. Features a removeable canvas sling, ideal for washing after sandy days spent on the beach. L106 W56.
£32.99
Amazon