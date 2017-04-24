Deckchairs – our pick of the best

9 images

If you’re dreaming of sand dunes and salty air... head to the beach with a bright new deckchair.

Browse our pick of the latest deckchairs, in everything from classic British seaside stripes, to fun patterned fabrics that will brighten up your garden. Whether you’re looking for a statement design that will add style to your terrace or balcony, or are buying bright, colourful deckchairs for summer barbecues and get-togethers, you’ll find the right chair in our selection of new designs.

Choose from classic wooden deckchairs in cheery red and white stripes, or coastal-inspired designs in soft blues and greys, which can be popped in the car and taken to the beach or picnic in the park. Or take a look at contemporary deckchairs – high backs, headrests and sink-into seats will add extra comfort. Take a look at our pick of the best deckchairs.