Kitchen splashbacks – our pick of the best

Practical as well as stylish, a splashback is an integral part of the kitchen that keeps your design looking its best. When choosing a kitchen splashback, start by thinking of the area to be covered: do you want a simple panel on the wall behind the hob or an entire run along the expanse? Every kitchen demands a tough, wipe-clean material to sit behind the cooker and sink, but in a modern-day scheme the choice of splashback is very much a design decision. It’s position at eye level means it’s an important focal point that forms the backdrop of your kitchen. The bias towards natural materials, such as wood and stone, means that neutral colours won’t go out of fashion, though advances in technology mean that glass, stainless steel and acrylic are just as strong, durable and stylish – and just as popular.