Kitchen splashbacks – our pick of the best

By
Practical as well as stylish, a splashback is an integral part of the kitchen that keeps your design looking its best. When choosing a kitchen splashback, start by thinking of the area to be covered: do you want a simple panel on the wall behind the hob or an entire run along the expanse? Every kitchen demands a tough, wipe-clean material to sit behind the cooker and sink, but in a modern-day scheme the choice of splashback is very much a design decision. It’s position at eye level means it’s an important focal point that forms the backdrop of your kitchen. The bias towards natural materials, such as wood and stone, means that neutral colours won’t go out of fashion, though advances in technology mean that glass, stainless steel and acrylic are just as strong, durable and stylish – and just as popular.

Batik Patchwork Red Tile
Batik Patchwork Red Tile

Add interest to your walls with the delicately textured Batik collection. Inspired by authentic Moroccan motifs and infused with earthy Moorish hues, the intricate raised surface design is ideal for creating the perfect patchwork pattern. There are five different patterns per colour, each pack is made up of a random selection of patterns and consists of 100 tiles. Tile size 10cm square. Price shown per box.

Glass Splashback
Glass Splashback

This glass splashback is easy to clean and resistant to both acids and stains, made from toughened glass that is able to withstand temperatures of up to 400°C. Available in 15 vibrant shades and several standard sizes with options to suit any kitchen. The splashback shown is in Freshmint, W60cm L75cm.

Maia Cappuccino Hob Splashback
Maia Cappuccino Hob Splashback

Highly practical, it withstands heat and water, making it suitable for cooking and wet zones. Anti-static cleaner is recommended to wipe away finger marks and other smears. Acrylic is also water resistant so can be used behind a sink. Made from an acrylic blend solid surface. L90 W76 D0.1cm.

Wolf 810435 Splashback in Stainless Steel
Wolf 810435 Splashback in Stainless Steel

This stainless steel splashback comes from the king of kitchen appliances, with great thought given to how the kitchen is used. More than just a splashback it boasts two warming racks that are used to hold food close to the heat lamps of the cooker hood. H96.5 W121.9cm.

