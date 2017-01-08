Kitchen splashbacks – our pick of the best
Practical as well as stylish, a splashback is an integral part of the kitchen that keeps your design looking its best. When choosing a kitchen splashback, start by thinking of the area to be covered: do you want a simple panel on the wall behind the hob or an entire run along the expanse? Every kitchen demands a tough, wipe-clean material to sit behind the cooker and sink, but in a modern-day scheme the choice of splashback is very much a design decision. It’s position at eye level means it’s an important focal point that forms the backdrop of your kitchen. The bias towards natural materials, such as wood and stone, means that neutral colours won’t go out of fashion, though advances in technology mean that glass, stainless steel and acrylic are just as strong, durable and stylish – and just as popular.
Capitol Pine MDF & Laminate Splashback
This stylish wood-effect splashback is made from MDF and laminate with a MDF base so it is stain and water resistant. H60 L30.5cm. Thickness 9mm.
£128
B&Q
Batik Patchwork Red Tile
Add interest to your walls with the delicately textured Batik collection. Inspired by authentic Moroccan motifs and infused with earthy Moorish hues, the intricate raised surface design is ideal for creating the perfect patchwork pattern. There are five different patterns per colour, each pack is made up of a random selection of patterns and consists of 100 tiles. Tile size 10cm square. Price shown per box.
£45
Topps Tiles
Andalucia Feria Wall and Floor Tiles
Informed by Moorish tradition but with a modern twist, these wall tiles are at once bold and highly usable while adding a splash of colour and depth. Hand decorated in Tunisia. H20 W20 D0.6cm. Price shown per tile.
£14
Fired Earth
Glass Splashback
This glass splashback is easy to clean and resistant to both acids and stains, made from toughened glass that is able to withstand temperatures of up to 400°C. Available in 15 vibrant shades and several standard sizes with options to suit any kitchen. The splashback shown is in Freshmint, W60cm L75cm.
£79
John Lewis
Apollo Magna Moon Rock Splashback
This striking splashback is easy to install with seamless unobtrusive joints. Tough stains can simply be buffed away. Comes with a 10 year manufacturer’s guarantee. L305 W60 D0.6cm.
£109
Screwfix
Kerala Stone MDF and Laminate Splashback
Create the look of a gloss stone wall with this clever laminate and matt stone effect splashback panel. Unlike natural stone due to the laminate nature it is stain and water resistant, making it a much safer option for a busy kitchen. H60 L30.5cm. Thickness 9mm.
£86
B&Q
Belling SBK110R Splashback
For an industrial look, a stainless-steel splashback is the way to go. Practical, hardwearing, hygienic, easy to clean and resilient to heat, stainless steel is the material of choice for many a restaurant kitchen. H75 W110cm.
£200
Currys
Maia Cappuccino Hob Splashback
Highly practical, it withstands heat and water, making it suitable for cooking and wet zones. Anti-static cleaner is recommended to wipe away finger marks and other smears. Acrylic is also water resistant so can be used behind a sink. Made from an acrylic blend solid surface. L90 W76 D0.1cm.
£315
Homebase
Rangemaster Classic Splashback
A glass splashback makes an excellent alternative to kitchen tiles. This black gloss splashback by Rangemaster will add a dramatic and elegant touch to a contemporary kitchen. H90cm.
£229
Wickes
Wolf 810435 Splashback in Stainless Steel
This stainless steel splashback comes from the king of kitchen appliances, with great thought given to how the kitchen is used. More than just a splashback it boasts two warming racks that are used to hold food close to the heat lamps of the cooker hood. H96.5 W121.9cm.
£1049
John Lewis