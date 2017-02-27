Duvet covers – our pick of the best buys

8 images

Introducing a new duvet cover is the simplest way to give your bedroom an instant refresh, an inexpensive one at that. New bedding sets are the perfect buy for when the seasons change, bringing a whole new look to a bedroom without having to lift a paintbrush or hang new curtains. With the new season collections rolling in we’re spoilt for choice for lovely duvet covers right now, but the beauty of bedding sets is that you change them every week (at the very least!) allowing you to alternate to a different style while one’s in the wash.

We’ve carefully selected the best new buys for this season; with coloured geometric prints to add instant interest and suit the popular Scandi scheme, large botanicals that are sure to make country decor bloom, bold seascapes to make an impact and classic plains to finish traditional schemes with subtle style. Whatever your preference, the right bed linen will set the scene for a perfect night’s sleep.