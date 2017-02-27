Duvet covers – our pick of the best buys
Introducing a new duvet cover is the simplest way to give your bedroom an instant refresh, an inexpensive one at that. New bedding sets are the perfect buy for when the seasons change, bringing a whole new look to a bedroom without having to lift a paintbrush or hang new curtains. With the new season collections rolling in we’re spoilt for choice for lovely duvet covers right now, but the beauty of bedding sets is that you change them every week (at the very least!) allowing you to alternate to a different style while one’s in the wash.
We’ve carefully selected the best new buys for this season; with coloured geometric prints to add instant interest and suit the popular Scandi scheme, large botanicals that are sure to make country decor bloom, bold seascapes to make an impact and classic plains to finish traditional schemes with subtle style. Whatever your preference, the right bed linen will set the scene for a perfect night’s sleep.
Longstock Duvet Cover and Pilowcase Set
Featuring a beautiful botanic print this new Longstock bedding set is sure to bring an enduring sense of springtime to any bedroom. The 100% cotton construction is breathable and helps to regulate your temperature to keep you cool throughout the night, meaning you won’t be disturbed by feeling too hot or too cold.
Price show is for a double duvet set with two standard pillowcases. 200 Thread count.
£65
John Lewis
Darcey Geometric Print Bedset
This on-trend geometric bedding set has a charming retro feel to it. The uplifting pink shade is perfect to brighten up a bedroom in time for spring. The price point is very reasonable for the 180 Thread count of 50% cotton mix.
Price shown is for a double with 2 matching standard pillowcases.
£25
Marks & Spencer
Sail Boat Duvet Cover
Create a tasteful nautical theme with this picturesque bedding set. The painterly hand-painted blue seascape scene is set on a fresh white background, with an Ikat-inspired reverse print – providing plenty of versatility to change up your bed decor. The adorable pompom trim adds a charming finishing touch, whichever print you choose sleep under. 100% Cotton percale.
Matching pillowcases sold separately. Price shown is for a double.
£75
Joules
Seersucker Duvet Cover
Simple but ever stylish, a striped duvet cover is an easy way to add pattern without going all-out. This new seersucker design adds another texture to a stripe thanks to the crimped surface, making it more tactile and interesting. The blue and white is a great calming colour combination, easy to live with and versatile enough to mix with a wealth of accent colours. Added bonus; thanks to the puckered material it doesn’t require ironing, making it the perfect choice for those looking for a low maintenance choice of bedding. Made from 100% cotton.
Price shown is for a double duvet cover, matching pillowcases sold separately.
£70
Habitat
RJR.John Rocha Bliss Floral Print Duvet Cover
For a colour and pattern hit, grab this fabulous painterly, floral design by John Rocha. It’s a bold move on from John’s signature paired back style, with a watercolour floral pattern flowing beautifully throughout his new collection – as seen on this bedding set. The hues of deep purple and blue with bursts of lime green are perfect for creating a spring statement. Made from 100% cotton sateen with a 220 Thread count.
Matching pillowcases sold separately. Price shown is for a double duvet cover.
£45
Debenhams
200 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton Bed Linen
Sometimes you just can’t beat crisp white sheets. This basic white set from The White Company is an all time best seller, not surprising given that it offers the superior quality of the brand at an excellent price point. Made from high quality 200-thread-count cotton percale this set is perfect if you want to recreate hotel chic at home.
Matching pillowcases sold separately. Price shown is for a double duvet cover.
£55
The White Company
Smastarr Duvet Cover
This new bedding set from Ikea is perfect for the Artistic Flair trend that we’ve identified for this season – where painterly designs take pride of place in the home. The small-scale pattern looks like paint dots from an artist’s palette – a beautiful mix of pastels and charcoals with a splash of coral to give it a bit of oomph.
The price shown is for a Double duvet cover, including 4 matching pillowcases – great value!
£20
Ikea
Exotic Jeans Duvet Cover
This flamboyant design by Desigual is ideal for a fashionable teenager or those looking to add creative flair to a living space. Featuring tribal effect stitching, bold florals and printed jean pockets and patches there is no denying the fashion credentials with this set. The dominant denim colourway is a great choice for this season with ‘Denim Drift’ being such big news. Added bonus, the design is reversible – with a patterned stripe design in white and blue. Made from 100% cotton.
Matching pillowcases sold separately. Price shown is for a double duvet cover.
£79
Amara