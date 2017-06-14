Father’s Day gifts – our pick of the best

Spoil Dad this Father's day with a thoughtful gift – we know it's not all about material things, but a token of appreciation still goes a long way

Every day should be Father’s Day in our eyes, but it’s nice to have that one dedicated date where we get to spoil our beloved Dads. This Sunday marks a special day when we can show them how much we appreciate their awesomeness.

Below are a selection of thoughtful and useful gifts that will make their day. And the best news? You can still order them all now and get them in time for the big day…

1. For the smart home fan

If Dad’s a tech fan, what better gift could you give than a powerful, hands-free, voice-controlled box that can control all his smart home devices? It may be no bigger than a beer mat, but it can play music, read the news, report on the weather, update on the latest sports scores and control gadgets like Hive and Nest smart thermostats and Philips Hue lightbulbs.

The small but mighty Echo Dot uses Alexa Voice Service to deliver all your needs with a simple spoken request. Dad might like to try, ‘Alexa, what’s the latest test match score?’

This fabulous device is a great gift for the modern man to keep him up to date with the world. The beauty of it being from Amazon is the speedy service – if you’re a Prime customer, you can order today & get it tomorrow, in plenty of time for Sunday!

Buy Now: Amazon Echo Dot, £44.99, Amazon

2. For the music lover

If Dad likes his music, he will love a pair of headphones. This quality Sony design offers superb sound quality, with the bonus of noise-cancelling technology to eradicate 98% of ambience noise. They’re just the thing for blocking out chatter on his commute, or rocking out in his armchair without disturbing Mum.

Thanks to a clever NFC chip, this set is Bluetooth ready, allowing Dad to stream his favourite playlists and podcast from his Android or iOS device. And because we know comfort is just as important to Dads as the tech spec comfort factor, you’ll be pleased to know the softly padded over-ear design ensures a thoroughly enjoyable user experience all round. A two-year guarantee is included. Order today and take advantage of the Click & Collect service to pick up in store tomorrow.

Buy Now: Sony MDR-ZX77OBN Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones, £109.99, John Lewis

3. For the gadget man

Show us a Dad who doesn’t love a gadget. This handy Bosch digital laser measure is perfect for the tool kit, whether it’s for Dad’s full-time profession or the odd spot of DIY. It’s quirky but ultra useful thanks to its reliable laser technology, which can measure distances of up to 20m at the press of a button. Gone are the days of quick-fire retractable tape measure injuries! Order by 7.30pm tonight to get it tomorrow.

Buy Now: Bosch Zamo Digital Laser Measure, £36, Amazon.

5. For the BBQ master

Help your beloved Pops get his grill on in style with a little help from this 18 piece BBQ set. Packed with all the tools required to prep, cook and serve the best barbecue complete with a fork, turner, tongs, basting brush, knife, cleaning brush, kebab skewers and cob holders. All stored in a handy carry case this really is a gift for the BBQ hosting fanatic. Thanks to the next day delivery, you can order this up until Saturday and get it by Sunday.

Buy Now: Landmann Bamboo BBQ Tool Set, £34.99, Ocado

As Sunday is all about Dad why not let him take a back seat?

6. For the foodie lover

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so what better way to spread the love than with beer and snacks! This gift is perfect for the pie lover. Order today and get £5 off this Beer & Pie set consisting of a large pork pie; Island Hopper Pale Ale; Five Hop Lager; pork scratchings; crisps and a jar of classic piccalilli. Order today to arrive in time for Sunday!

Buy Now: Father’s Day Beer & Pie Gift, £25 (Was £30), Marks & Spencer.

7. For the sophisticated gent

For the true gentleman, it’s important to pay attention to the finer details when it comes to their attire. A pocket handkerchief is as traditional as it gets but still very much a Dad buy. Rampley & Co have explored the Victoria & Albert Museum archives to create a luxury range of 100% silk pocket squares to ensure any suited-up chap has the perfect finishing touch.

Buy Now: Ottoman Tile Pocket Square, £45, Rampley & Co.

8. For the reading enthusiast

Stuck for a gift idea altogether for the Dad who appears to have everything? How about a magazine subscription? Not only can it tap into a personal hobby or passion, but it also acts as the gift that keeps on giving, arriving each month straight to the door to prolong his joy. Sign up today and simply write a note in his card, or, better still, buy the latest issue from a local retailer to wrap up to make him excited ahead of the next month’s issue. It’s the ultimate last-minute buy.

Buy Now: Magazine Gift Subscription, from as little as £12.49, Magazines Direct

While we’re on the subject here’s 10 things you never knew about Father’s day for your enjoyment.

Get ordering now so you don’t miss out. The big day is this Sunday, 18th June.