10 of the best chair beds
The chair bed is a petite, multifunctional piece of furniture that comes in many shapes, fabrics and styles to suit both traditional and contemporary schemes. Go for a discreet design that matches your living room decor or choose a more distinct style to jazz up a neutral guest room. Chair beds are ideal for compact spaces and will turn even the tiniest of spare rooms into a comfortable retreat for visitors. Take a look at our pick of the best chair beds to suit every look.
Colombo Armchair Bed
The Colombo teal fabric armchair bed is ideal for contemporary living, with its skinny box frame, and sheltering deep seat. This design is great alternative to a comfortable single bed. Seat H76 W113 D85cm. Mattress W65 L170cm.
£550
Habitat
Kip Chair Bed
The ‘Design your own’ tool allows you to select from hundreds of fabrics, so you get the right look for your home. This comfortable chair has a foam base that folds out to form a mattress and a removable headboard to make moving and assembling easier. Want to add that finishing touch, you can also order scatter cushions to match. H70 W90 D84cm.
£449
John Lewis
Linear Single Chair Bed
The classic futon design has stood the test of time, with more than 20 years of sturdy service. Upgraded with a contemporary and strong oak frame, this iconic chair bed is visually stylish as well as practical. A wide selection of fabrics is available. Seat H73 W87 D96cm. Bed H28 W87 L192cm.
£529
Futon Company
Riley Ave Futon Chair
The foam beaded filling and waffle finish makes this bed ultra comfortable. It’s available in a range of colours, including hot pink if you fancy a colour splash. Sofa H61 W83 D77cm. Bed H42 W83 L193cm.
£174
Wayfair
Stompa Uno S Plus Single Chair Bed
This cleverly designed sleepover solution folds up to provide comfortable seating during the day, transforming into a comfortable pull-out bed at night – perfect for having your children’s friends to stay. Made from durable MDF and timber, the solid-wood slat system allows for easy extension of the bed, while the hinged foam cushion offers a supportive and comfortable sleeping surface. A blue version is also available. Folded H66.7 W80 D94cm. Extended H66.7 W80 L203.7cm.
£399
John Lewis
Bari Snuggler Chair Bed
At first glance, you see a smart armchair, with attractive solid-wood legs. But take a closer look and you’ll see its real hidden talent: a pull-out single bed for a lucky guest. The comfy seat cushions keep this sofa’s dual identity under wraps until sleep time. H88 W107 D92cm.
£499
Made
Lycksele Murbo Chair Bed
A chair by day, and comfortable single bed by night, this easy-to-use chair bed is a great space-saving seating and sleeping solution. A number of different covers are available, shown in Vallarum yellow. H87 W80 D100cm. Bed length 188cm.
£180
Ikea
Rachel Cuddler Chair Bed
Bring a fresh modern feel to your space with this zingy lime fabric. The deep cushion and curved arms are perfect for relaxing and spending time with friends and family. H82 W100 D84cm. Bed length 230cm.
£429
DFS
Stylus Faux Leather Chair Bed
A luxuriously soft folded designer chair that converts into a bed in an instant. Covered in white faux leather and supported by slim looped legs, the chair is spacious and comfortable. Seat H84 W80 D75cm. Bed H26 W80 L193cm.
£449
Dwell
Aztec Single Chair Bed
At last, a chair bed that’s comfy to sit on and comfy to sleep on. The sturdy 2-fold mechanism of the Aztec is quick and easy to open, making it the perfect space-saving solution for modern living. A slatted base provides comfort and support for the mattress, and elasticated webbing offers sumptuous seating comfort. Upholstered in a choice of on-trend fabrics. H82 W77 D92cm.
£669
Furniture Village