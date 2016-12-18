10 of the best chair beds

10 images

The chair bed is a petite, multifunctional piece of furniture that comes in many shapes, fabrics and styles to suit both traditional and contemporary schemes. Go for a discreet design that matches your living room decor or choose a more distinct style to jazz up a neutral guest room. Chair beds are ideal for compact spaces and will turn even the tiniest of spare rooms into a comfortable retreat for visitors. Take a look at our pick of the best chair beds to suit every look.