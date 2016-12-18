10 of the best chair beds

The chair bed is a petite, multifunctional piece of furniture that comes in many shapes, fabrics and styles to suit both traditional and contemporary schemes. Go for a discreet design that matches your living room decor or choose a more distinct style to jazz up a neutral guest room. Chair beds are ideal for compact spaces and will turn even the tiniest of spare rooms into a comfortable retreat for visitors. Take a look at our pick of the best chair beds to suit every look.

The ‘Design your own’ tool allows you to select from hundreds of fabrics, so you get the right look for your home. This comfortable chair has a foam base that folds out to form a mattress and a removable headboard to make moving and assembling easier. Want to add that finishing touch, you can also order scatter cushions to match. H70 W90 D84cm.

£449
John Lewis

Buy it now!
The classic futon design has stood the test of time, with more than 20 years of sturdy service. Upgraded with a contemporary and strong oak frame, this iconic chair bed is visually stylish as well as practical. A wide selection of fabrics is available. Seat H73 W87 D96cm. Bed H28 W87 L192cm.

£529
Futon Company

Buy it now!
This cleverly designed sleepover solution folds up to provide comfortable seating during the day, transforming into a comfortable pull-out bed at night – perfect for having your children’s friends to stay. Made from durable MDF and timber, the solid-wood slat system allows for easy extension of the bed, while the hinged foam cushion offers a supportive and comfortable sleeping surface. A blue version is also available. Folded H66.7 W80 D94cm. Extended H66.7 W80 L203.7cm.

£399
John Lewis

Buy it now!
At last, a chair bed that’s comfy to sit on and comfy to sleep on. The sturdy 2-fold mechanism of the Aztec is quick and easy to open, making it the perfect space-saving solution for modern living. A slatted base provides comfort and support for the mattress, and elasticated webbing offers sumptuous seating comfort. Upholstered in a choice of on-trend fabrics. H82 W77 D92cm.

£669
Furniture Village

Buy it now!

