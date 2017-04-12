Gazebos – Our Pick of the Best

8 images

Want to add charm and character to your garden with a pretty garden building? Or Simply looking to take shelter from the sun's ray at a moments notice? Take a look at the lovely options available with garden gazebos; from open structures, which can be made with wood, wicker, or metal, to pop up lightweight fabric designs that can be put up and dismantled with easy.

The joy of a gazebo is having a roof overhead to provide sun shelter – making them a great addition to any garden, especially with unpredictable British summer weather, you may need to take sudden shelter from rain too!

Whether you’re looking for a permanent structure that will look beautiful for garden parties, or if you just need something temporary to provide shelter at family barbecues, you’ll find affordable modern options, too. Take a look at our pick of this summers best gazebo designs for every occasion.