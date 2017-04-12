Gazebos – Our Pick of the Best

Want to add charm and character to your garden with a pretty garden building? Or Simply looking to take shelter from the sun's ray at a moments notice? Take a look at the lovely options available with garden gazebos; from open structures, which can be made with wood, wicker, or metal, to pop up lightweight fabric designs that can be put up and dismantled with easy.
The joy of a gazebo is having a roof overhead to provide sun shelter – making them a great addition to any garden, especially with unpredictable British summer weather, you may need to take sudden shelter from rain too!
Whether you’re looking for a permanent structure that will look beautiful for garden parties, or if you just need something temporary to provide shelter at family barbecues, you’ll find affordable modern options, too. Take a look at our pick of this summers best gazebo designs for every occasion.
Rowlinson Buckingham Wooden Gazebo
This wooden gazebo is spacious enough to fit a large table and chairs, so it’s perfect for creating shade for those family gatherings in the summertime. The Rowlinson Buckingham gazebo provides a generous shaded area in the garden where you can sit and relax all year round. The design also features half trellis panels all around – ideal for trailing plants to dress it up. FSC–approved softwood. Assembly required. H2.78m W3.57m D3.57m.
£1315
B&Q
Roma BBQ Gazebo
This gazebo will provide a great shelter for your bbq area, meaning even if the sausages get burnt you don’t have to! This simple design is ideal for when you are entertaining in the garden yet want to avoid the sun’s rays. The gazebo has a taupe canopy in showerproof fabric and a powder–coated steel frame. H250 W250 D152cm.
£199
Waitrose Garden
Pop Up Steel Gazebo
Ideal for impromptu garden parties and BBQ’s, and let’s be honest they have to be that way with the good British weather! In a fetching traditional green this polyester and steel frame gazebo comes with an instruction manual and a handy carry bag for easy storage and transportation. Put it together in no time, to provide instant shade so you can enjoy outdoor parties without the worry of direct sunshine. 300cm square.
£69.99
Very
Polenza Cream Garden Gazebo
This design makes a real statement with it’s Art Deco style corner supports and billowing net curtains that fasten and draw together. It creates a rather romantic, relaxing atmosphere – perfect for lazy, hazy days of summer. Great for special occasion parties because it’s feels more ‘dressy’ than a standard garden gazebo. H250 W250cm. .
£269
Not on the High Street
Rowlinson Gainsborough Gazebo
This six-sided gazebo, with it’s elegantly curved roof struts, has a subtle oriental feel which would add charm to a beautifully established garden. Not only a lovely addition to any outdoor space, being made from pressure-treated wood for longevity and featuring a solid weatherproof roof and a solid floor this gazebo is perfect for use all year round. Requires two-person assembly. Wood natural. Overlap cladding roof. H2700mm W3000mm D2600mm.
£939.99
Tesco Direct
Willow Gazebo
This pretty Rowlinson gazebo made in willow is just perfect for a country garden. It creates a charming hideout away from the sun’s harmful rays. the rustic willow allows it to blend seamlessly into the surroundings of the garden. This smaller scale design is ideal to accommodate a bistro table and chair set. Quick assembly, with the fixing pegs provided and easily disassembled for winter storage. To help preserve and prolong the life of the willow you can also brush on a coat of Linseed oil. FSC timber. H265 W248 D215cm.
£380.99
Worldstores
Wilko Steel Gazebo
Host the perfect summer party under the cover of this simple, yet classic gazebo. Easy to set up and pack away, the frame is made of powder coated steel to create a durable and robust frame to support the polyester canopy. H270 W300cm. .
£90
Wilko
Applaro Gazebo
This gazebo gives excellent protection against the sun’s UV rays as it blocks 98% of the ultraviolet radiation. The air vent reduces wind pressure and allows heat to circulate. Easy to keep clean and fresh as the fabric can be removed and machine-washed. H275 W300 L300cm.
£250
Ikea