Mirrors – our pick of the best

Never underestimate the significant role mirrors play within our homes. Functionally, a large mirror can flood a room with light, and from a decorative perspective, a statement design can instantly add a touch of personality.

Any room can be improved with the addition of a humble mirror. Much more than simply a tool for checking your hair and lippy, mirrors can play a key part in a decorating scheme – helping to bounce light around to create a sense of space and depth.

Consider where you can use mirrors to their best advantage to enhance every room. Living rooms are often the best place to make a statement with an overmantle beauty, while hallways are typically best suited to wide width designs to maximise light in smaller spaces. Bathroom mirrors often have lights incorporated to aid with your skincare routine and tasks like plucking and shaving, and bedrooms are most likely where you’d find a use for a full-length mirror.

Whichever room you’re looking to dress with a mirror, we’ve got it covered in our round-up of the best mirrors available to buy now online. Take a look for inspiration…

10 of the best mirrors

1. The best bathroom beauty

Originally, this design was only available in a small size, but due to its popularity it now comes in large, too – much to our delight! It’s the epitome of effortless French style with it’s bevelled edging, exposed hanging chain and foldaway shelf to accommodate pretty bathroom essentials – for truly Parisian chic, use it to display your Chanel No.5.

While the smaller design is ideal for a downstairs cloakroom, the more generous size could take centre stage in the main bathroom without looking lost in the space. Made from brass. Dimensions: H52cm x W41cm.

Buy Now: French Folding Mirror, £175, Cox & Cox.

2. The best floor standing solution

A full-length mirror is essential to make sure your outfits always look fabulous before you leave the house. But what if you can’t spare the wall space to accommodate one? Fear not, that’s where the standing mirror comes into its own. This simple white design would fit seamlessly into most bedroom decorating schemes. Sit it next to a window, and you can make the most of the flattering natural light.

The suspended design allows total control over the mirror angle and the handy shelf below is ideal for accessories storage. Made of solid wood and painted in a White Satin finish. Dimensions: H187cm x W47cm x D59cm.

Buy Now: Isfjorden Standing Mirror, £60, Ikea

3. The best illuminated wonder

If you’re looking to feel like a super star in the comfort of your own home (and who isn’t?) this fabulous infinity-light mirror should do the trick. This glamorous mirror was designed by the in-house team at Habitat, and creates the illusion of lights stretching far into the distance. The design is edged with subtle LED lights that are ultra flattering and therefore perfect for a dressing room. Mains operated with backup battery. Dimensions: H160cm x W50cm x D12cm.

Buy Now: Myrid LED Infiity Full Length Mirror, £350, Habitat

4. The best overmantle masterpiece

A mirror hanging over the mantlepiece is the finishing touch that every living room should have – it just works! Somehow, it keeps the room feeling balanced. This French-inspired design from Very comes in three colour variations; gold, silver and white. The decorative curved design is adorned with intricate floral detailing and features a flat base to ensure it sits flush against the mantle. Dimensions: H90cm x W119cm.

Buy Now: Gallery Marseille Overmantle Mirror, £79, Very

5. The best statement mirror

Wow! There’s statement and then there’s this incredibly striking Art Deco-style window pane design. The huge rustic mirror is set in a metal frame to replicate the look of a window pane, instantly creating a sense of depth. It’s perfect for opening up a small space, such as a hallway. The frame is a black metal finish. Dimensions: H207cm x W109cm.

Buy Now: Large Window Pane Mirror, £425, Graham & Green

6. The best industrial-style design

If you’re looking to create a laid back, industrial feel in your home then you can’t beat the addition of concrete accessories. This fabulous mirror by John Lewis has a statement frame, hand-finished in a concrete resin to give it a more masculine, urban look.

The beauty of concrete as a material is that despite being quite rough and ready, it’s actually very versatile. It helps that its soft grey appearance is not overpowering. Embracing exposed, natural materials is at the heart of industrial living, which this mirror does effortlessly, making it a great investment buy for any modern home. Can be hung portrait or landscape. Dimensions: H116cm x W86cm.

Buy Now: Concrete Rectangle Wall Mirror, £450, John Lewis

7. The best shabby-chic hero

The romantic feel that is at the heart of shabby chic is often a hero look for mirrors, proving it’s everlasting popularity within our homes. This new season design at Laura Ashley is sure to become a signature piece, and very in-keeping with their house style. The ornate Rococo style would certainly add a touch of romantic charm to a bedroom or living room. Dimensions: H94cm x W64cm x D4cm.

Buy Now: Juliette Oval Mirror, £300, Laura Ashley

8. The best space-creating solution

If you have wall panelling, fix mirrors of the same style to fit the frames for a modern take on a classic feel. Combine with a soft paint colour in a light-reflective neutral to create an the illusion of even more space. These wall-mounted tiles are a great way to do just that. They can used in any formation you like, depending on the size of the area you want to cover. To stick them, simply use the double sided tape provided or a strong adhesive. Dimensions: 30cm x 30cm each.

Buy Now: Lots Mirrors pack of 4, £4.99, Ikea.

9. The best round mirror

The beauty of this particular design is the intricate detailing. The circular form is reminiscent of the sun, with multiple mini mirrors that stem from the centre to create surrounding sunbursts. This design is less useful for checking your appearance but it represents the theory that mirrors can simply be beautiful decorative objects to dress walls and reflect light around a room.

The gold metal finish has a beautifully Art Deco feel that would add elegance to any decor. Dimensions: Diameter 95cm.

Buy Now: Rays of Sunshine Mirror, £149, Marks & Spencer.

10. The best wooden mirror

Sometimes, the simple designs are the best, and this Scandi-inspired mirror is a case in point. This sturdy oak mirror is simple yet functional, trademarks of traditional Scandinavian design. The minimalist Scandi look is very much ‘of the moment’ thanks to the clean lines and easy-to-live-with vibes, making this a great investment buy.

As demonstrated above, it sits beautifully in a hallway hung portrait, but also has the option of to be hung landscape in a dining room or bedroom to add light on one wall. Dimensions: H135cm x W45cm.

Buy Now: Scandi Oak Mirror, £120, John Lewis

Now you’ve seen our pick of the best it’s time to reflect on which one would best suits your style… and get shopping.