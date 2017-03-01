Mother’s Day Gifts – our pick of the best
Mum’s the word right now as we prepare to mark the special occasion that is Mother’s Day, a chance to thoroughly spoil our mums. We’ve put together an edit of thoughtful gifts to help inspire you.
For a personal touch choose a beautiful Emma Bridgewater cup and saucer decorated with ‘Mum’, which will make her feel special every time tea is served. Indulge her senses with a luxury Neom home fragrance set, sure to create a harmonious and serene home.
Send a sentimental gift by framing a treasured family photo in a statement pewter frame. Saying it with flowers may be slightly cliché, but you really can’t beat a fragrant bouquet of fresh blooms to raise a smile – especially the stunning Mozart Calla Lillies we’ve chosen.
Peach Blossom Bouquet
Never underestimate the power of flowers. Indulge a beloved mum with fresh flowers.
We love this stunning bouquet of Mozart calla lilies, sweet Miss Piggy roses, textured pink carnations, delicate scented Alstroemeria and and glossy hypericum berries.
£39.99
Appleyard London
Wallflower Mum 1/2 pint Mug
When you want to say to mum “Thank you”, “I love you” or “You’re the best”, give this charming personalised design to remind her with every cuppa.
This generous mug features the much-loved Wallflower print. Emma Bridgewater’s class pottery has become a country classic, with so many beautiful designs it’s easy to build a collection for every occasion. Comes complete with gift box. H9 by 8.5cm diameter.
£19.95
Emma Bridgewater
Liberty Print Round Sewing Box
Any keen crafting mum will love this sewing box, beautifully decorated in Liberty’s stunning Theodora fabric.
This delightful floral, hat box style sewing box carries all those haberdashery essentials, keeping everything well organised and easily accessible. H14 by 23cm diameter.
£34.95
Liberty
Florbella Ceramic Vase
Ensure mum’s beautiful blooms have a beautiful home thanks to these stunning painted ceramic vase.
Made from earthenware, the Florbella collection features hand-painted vases in soft pinks and teal blues, the design emulating water-coloured paintings. A combination of crackle and reactive glaze gives each one a subtle textured surface, making each one unique – just like Mum.
£28
Oliver Bonas
Gubbins Tins in Raspberry
These merry raspberry tins will quickly become firm favourites for any mum’s that like to stay organised in the garden.
Perfect for bundling up gardening bits and bobs, saving hours of hunting and unravelling. Each set contains nine labelled pots in a beautifully practical tray. Also available in Powder Coated Grey, Powder Coated Duck Egg Blue and Galvanised Steel to suits all tastes. W26 D20cm.
£19.47
Sophie Conran at Amazon
London in Bloom Throw
Who doesn’t love a beautiful throw? Classic quilting and floral print is given a vibrant modern update with this gorgeous cotton percale Joules design, complete with bright pompom detailing. Layered over the bed or on an occasional chair a new throw is perfect to give bedrooms a fresh new look for spring. The reverse design features a contrasting grid pattern, allowing for two different looks. L180 W150cm.
£120
John Lewis
Farrow & Ball Decorating with Colour by Ros Byam Shaw
The perfect coffee table book! This insightful read is sure to be a great source of inspiration for any mum that adores interiors.
Paints and wallpapers by the iconic British brand Farrow & Ball are used to decorate stylish homes all over the world. Following on from the best-selling Farrow and Ball Living with Colour, this book features a fabulous range of homes, all of which have been specially photographed for the book.
£35
Waterstones
Floating Hearts Photo Frame
Make it personal by framing mum’s favourite photo.
This Hammered pewter frame is decorated with a cloud of “floating” hearts. Perfect for displaying a treasured photo of loved-ones. Handmade in the UK. H15 W10cm.
£45
John Lewis
Grow Your Own Blueberry Jam Gift
It’s quite literally the gift that keeps on giving; a delightful plant to nurture with the added benefit of making jam from the fruit it bears.
A pair of beautiful blueberry plants accompanied by five personalised jam jar labels, the perfect gift for any Mum who’d love to grow their own! Blueberry plants may be grown in a pot, so even the humblest garden can provide a harvest of juicy berries! This pair of healthy blueberry plants are ready to plant in the garden, and will cross pollinate to for bumper crops of tasty berries. Crate measures: H70 W16 D16cm.
£44
Not On The High Street
Clinique Aromatics Elixir Essentials
Treat mum’s to a spot of pampering this Mother’s Day.
This Clinique gift set should make them feel suitably pampered thanks to the Aromatics Elixir products – said to touch the senses in a subtle, pleasing way. Gift set contains a perfume spray, body smoother & body wash, all housed in a pretty pink cosmetics bag.
£50
House of Fraser