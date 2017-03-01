Mother’s Day Gifts – our pick of the best

10 images

Mum’s the word right now as we prepare to mark the special occasion that is Mother’s Day, a chance to thoroughly spoil our mums. We’ve put together an edit of thoughtful gifts to help inspire you.

For a personal touch choose a beautiful Emma Bridgewater cup and saucer decorated with ‘Mum’, which will make her feel special every time tea is served. Indulge her senses with a luxury Neom home fragrance set, sure to create a harmonious and serene home.

Send a sentimental gift by framing a treasured family photo in a statement pewter frame. Saying it with flowers may be slightly cliché, but you really can’t beat a fragrant bouquet of fresh blooms to raise a smile – especially the stunning Mozart Calla Lillies we’ve chosen.