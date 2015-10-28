Day beds – our pick of the best

Looking to utilise space in your home? A day bed is a practical choice; it can be a sofa, single bed (a double in some cases) and even an alternative storage solution.

As the summer months arrive we start to to think about the perfect place to take an afternoon siesta and providing extra beds for guests – a handy day bed can tick all the boxes. A day bed posing as a sofa in the living room is the place to enjoy lazy afternoons with a book, which then becomes the perfect place to fall asleep in complete comfort. This design is particularly perfect for a teenagers bedroom; dressed as a sofa to give them a space in their own environment to relax but then an instant extra bed for when friends sleepover.

There are so many different options available to suit each and every purpose. Opt for a traditional metal frame in warm white for a country-style room, or enhance a contemporary living space with a Scandi-inspired wooden design. Choose a sophisticated wool finish for a modern living room, or cater for a fashion-conscious teen with a sleek black metal bed. Be inspired by our selection of the best day beds to help you make the most of a spare bedroom or living room.

Resto Day Bed

Perfect for adding a sense of charm to your home, this day bed looks great against a backdrop of warm colours. It features an arched back of steel rods, allowing it to double up as a sofa. Available in both cream and black, these contrasting options allow it to match with any decor colour scheme. H120 W99 L199cm.

£299
John Lewis

Caterpillar Day Bed

This design looks so inviting with it’s squidgy, almost bolster like, cushioning. It would sit beautifully within a modern living space. With a unique design and style, reminiscent of a caterpillar, this day bed is as stylish as it is comfortable. Featuring a raised headrest, this day bed is perfect for a little nap throughout the day but fully functional as seating at all other times. H55 W66 L202cm.

£449
Made

Keraton Carved Day Bed

The Asian inspired design of this wooden day bed means it would look just as good set in an exotic conservatory surrounded by foliage as it would in a traditional guest bedroom. The slatted back and sides are finished with ball finials. Comes complete with a cream canvas-covered mattress and cylindrical bolster cushions. H93 W193 D103cm.

£1475
Lombok

Hastings Pewter Day Bed

Slick curves on the framing give this bed a very luxurious feel. This stunning Victorian-style day bed, comes complete with two mattresses, one of which can be found underneath on a trundle to be pulled out to make a double bed. It features an elegantly designed frame, made from hand-poured castings with a pewter finish. H119 W200 D96/185cm.

£840
Laura Ashley

