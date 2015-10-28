Day beds – our pick of the best

8 images

Looking to utilise space in your home? A day bed is a practical choice; it can be a sofa, single bed (a double in some cases) and even an alternative storage solution.

As the summer months arrive we start to to think about the perfect place to take an afternoon siesta and providing extra beds for guests – a handy day bed can tick all the boxes. A day bed posing as a sofa in the living room is the place to enjoy lazy afternoons with a book, which then becomes the perfect place to fall asleep in complete comfort. This design is particularly perfect for a teenagers bedroom; dressed as a sofa to give them a space in their own environment to relax but then an instant extra bed for when friends sleepover.

There are so many different options available to suit each and every purpose. Opt for a traditional metal frame in warm white for a country-style room, or enhance a contemporary living space with a Scandi-inspired wooden design. Choose a sophisticated wool finish for a modern living room, or cater for a fashion-conscious teen with a sleek black metal bed. Be inspired by our selection of the best day beds to help you make the most of a spare bedroom or living room.