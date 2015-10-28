Day beds – our pick of the best

Looking to utilise space in your home? A day bed is a practical choice; it can be a sofa, single bed (a double in some cases) and even an alternative storage solution.
As the summer months arrive we start to to think about the perfect place to take an afternoon siesta and providing extra beds for guests – a handy day bed can tick all the boxes. A day bed posing as a sofa in the living room is the place to enjoy lazy afternoons with a book, which then becomes the perfect place to fall asleep in complete comfort. This design is particularly perfect for a teenagers bedroom; dressed as a sofa to give them a space in their own environment to relax but then an instant extra bed for when friends sleepover.
There are so many different options available to suit each and every purpose. Opt for a traditional metal frame in warm white for a country-style room, or enhance a contemporary living space with a Scandi-inspired wooden design. Choose a sophisticated wool finish for a modern living room, or cater for a fashion-conscious teen with a sleek black metal bed. Be inspired by our selection of the best day beds to help you make the most of a spare bedroom or living room.
Resto Day Bed
Perfect for adding a sense of charm to your home, this day bed looks great against a backdrop of warm colours. It features an arched back of steel rods, allowing it to double up as a sofa. Available in both cream and black, these contrasting options allow it to match with any decor colour scheme. H120 W99 L199cm.
£299
John Lewis
Caterpillar Day Bed
This design looks so inviting with it’s squidgy, almost bolster like, cushioning. It would sit beautifully within a modern living space. With a unique design and style, reminiscent of a caterpillar, this day bed is as stylish as it is comfortable. Featuring a raised headrest, this day bed is perfect for a little nap throughout the day but fully functional as seating at all other times. H55 W66 L202cm.
£449
Made
Keraton Carved Day Bed
The Asian inspired design of this wooden day bed means it would look just as good set in an exotic conservatory surrounded by foliage as it would in a traditional guest bedroom. The slatted back and sides are finished with ball finials. Comes complete with a cream canvas-covered mattress and cylindrical bolster cushions. H93 W193 D103cm.
£1475
Lombok
Evie Day Bed
An elegant day bed, with a warm white frame that just radiates summer vibes. A perfect bed for a traditional country house. It’s displayed here with both a mattress and the Evie Guest Bed, both of which are sold separately. H114 W101cm L198cm.
£249
Feather & Black
Essina Single Daybed Frame
A great addition to any home, this day bed is a great solution when guest accommodation is needed. This bed also comes with a trundle, meaning you can extend it out from a single to a double. Mattress sold seperately. H106.5 W201 D100.5cm.
£176
Wayfair
Jessica Day bed
An adorable day bed that features a very useful pull out guest bed, which can be tucked away when not in use. With a white panelled finish, this bed would compliment the decor of any contemporary homes. H80 W98 L198cm.
£310
Worldstores
Hastings Pewter Day Bed
Slick curves on the framing give this bed a very luxurious feel. This stunning Victorian-style day bed, comes complete with two mattresses, one of which can be found underneath on a trundle to be pulled out to make a double bed. It features an elegantly designed frame, made from hand-poured castings with a pewter finish. H119 W200 D96/185cm.
£840
Laura Ashley
Envelope Bed
This envelope bed is perfect for anyone short on space, with the intention of having guests over. It features a second fold-out bed, designed to be stored underneath giving you more space when it’s not in use. H61 W192 D108cm when closed. H61 W192 D179cm when open.
£1450
OKA