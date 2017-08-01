Home fragrances – our favourite summer scents

No longer cloyingly sweet, home fragrances are now as subtle and nuanced as our personal fragrances...

The smell of a fresh welcoming home can become so evocative and familiar, with scents mingling from the wood of your furniture to the type of laundry powder you use. Coming through the door after time away nothing else quite matches the homely scent of your personal habitat. And scent has become another way to express your personal style. Home fragrance has boomed massively in the last few years – scented candles and diffusers are now as subtle and nuanced as our personal fragrances and can give your home a true lift. Here are some of our favourites for the summer season.

Best for modern schemes

This exotic fragrance has a gentle blend of black pepper, bergamot and notes of jasmine, passion flower, geranium, orange blossom, lily of the valley and rhubarb, finished with base notes of white amber, white musk and sandalwood.

Each single-wick candle is hand-poured in the UK into elegant ceramic vases etched with flora, fauna, birds and bees to help tell the fragrance story, and intricate gold blocking. With an 80-hour burn time, the vases can be used again to house flowers or plants once the wax has burned, making them eco-friendly too.

Buy now: The Chapel Oparus, £65, The Chapel

Best for feminine schemes

If you like floral, feminine scents, then you will absolutely adore the sweet yet pure notes in this candle. The Itaewon 565 is Soohyang’s best-selling fragrance. Itaewon 565, is the address of the Soohyang’s very first store. Inspired by the cosmopolitan area, the fragrance has a green floral note, with a mix of natural grasses and wild flowers- a true reflection of the town’s unrefined fun side. Hand-poured in a pretty glass votive, this beautifully scented soy-wax candle is fitted with a clean-burning smokeless wick.

Soohyang’s 100g candles can burn for 25-30hours and the 200g candles can last between 45-50hours. What’s more, the candles come packaged in beautiful pink boxes with stylish black lettering.

Buy now: Candle, Itaewon 565 Scented Candle 200g, £36, Soohyang at Fenwick

Best for coastal schemes

Team a coastal scheme with cool scents inspired by the sea breeze. Instantly refresh and scent any room with a quick spritz of this richly fragrant home spray. Enjoy a moment of tranquillity and restfulness with this aquatic blend, which features notes of refreshing sea salt, violet leaf and uplifting orange and vetivert. This scent is also available as a diffuser and candle.

Buy now: Home spray, Ocean Tide Home Spray 100ml, £16, The White Company

Best for entertaining

If you’re after the smell of summer, try fragrances with that smell zesty, sweet and fruity. Citrus notes are known for their energising properties and are the perfect choice for bringing a room to life, but why not try it with a splash of sparkling bubbles? The unique sprayed and etched glass vessel will add a touch of luxury to your space.

Buy now: Candle, Clementine & Prosecco Candle, Heyland & Whittle at John Lewis

Best for classic schemes

Jo Malone’s English Pear & Freesia candle will bring a touch of sophistication to any home. The fragrance has been created to evoke the sensuous freshness of just-ripe pears and is wrapped in a bouquet of white freesias, and mellowed by amber, patchouli and woods.

Buy now: Home spray, English Pear & Freesia Scent Surround Room Spray 175ml, £44, Jo Malone

Best for tropical schemes

Our favourite garden centre, Dobbies, ensures it’s always summertime with its exclusive Home Fragrance Range of reed diffusers, candles and tealights. Inspired by exotic climes, as well as more classic scents, there’s something for everyone, from Freesia & Waterlily to the tropical one we can’t wait to treat our nostrils to: Pineapple & Coconut.

Buy now: Home spray, Pineapple & Coconut 200ml, £14.99, Dobbies

Which fragrance will you be choosing for your home?