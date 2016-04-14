This is what happens when you put rows of mirrors on a desert shack!

Ideal Home
By

Renowned artist Phillip K Smith III has transformed this remote shack in the middle of the desert

Ever thought about covering your home in mirrored panels? We thought not, but the results here are simply stunning!

Artist Phillip K Smith III created this unbelievable sculpture installation in the deserts of Joshua Tree, California. He replaced the old weathered horizontal siding with strips of long reflective mirrors, and transformed the neglected and crumbling structure into a seemingly miraculous optical illusion. The results are truly amazing!

Upon further viewing, the stunning art titled Lucid Stead imposes a delirious, almost spiritual experience. The expansive mirrored panelling reflects light and life, making the shack appear almost invisble.

‘Lucid Stead is about tapping into the quiet and the pace of change of the desert. When you slow down and align yourself with the desert, the project begins to unfold before you. It reveals that it is about light and shadow, reflected light, projected light, and change,’ says Smith.

Thousands of photos professional and amateur, were taken, posted and shared across blogs and social media sights. In just over 30 days, Lucid Stead officially became a phenomenon, and we can certainly see why!

Image credits: Steven King Photography

Ideal Home loves...

Refresh your living room with spring colour

Easy living room updates you can do in a weekend
Sewing room

7 lovely sewing rooms to make you stitch with a smile
Clothes airer

Novel ways with drying racks
Get creative with space

Small living room ideas for gorgeous spaces
Shabby chic kitchen ideas

Shabby chic kitchen ideas that are packed with character
Dining room with bureau | Dining room | PHOTO GALLERY | Homes & Gardens | Housetohome.co.uk

Contemporary dining rooms – 10 of the best