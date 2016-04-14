This is what happens when you put rows of mirrors on a desert shack!

Renowned artist Phillip K Smith III has transformed this remote shack in the middle of the desert

Ever thought about covering your home in mirrored panels? We thought not, but the results here are simply stunning!

Artist Phillip K Smith III created this unbelievable sculpture installation in the deserts of Joshua Tree, California. He replaced the old weathered horizontal siding with strips of long reflective mirrors, and transformed the neglected and crumbling structure into a seemingly miraculous optical illusion. The results are truly amazing!

Upon further viewing, the stunning art titled Lucid Stead imposes a delirious, almost spiritual experience. The expansive mirrored panelling reflects light and life, making the shack appear almost invisble.

‘Lucid Stead is about tapping into the quiet and the pace of change of the desert. When you slow down and align yourself with the desert, the project begins to unfold before you. It reveals that it is about light and shadow, reflected light, projected light, and change,’ says Smith.

Video Of The Week

Thousands of photos professional and amateur, were taken, posted and shared across blogs and social media sights. In just over 30 days, Lucid Stead officially became a phenomenon, and we can certainly see why!

Image credits: Steven King Photography