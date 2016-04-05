From idyllic cottages to a £3 million mews in the capital - prepare to swoon over these Zoopla hot picks

We’ve all been known to enjoy a cheeky peek at the average house price on our street and we’re definitely guilty of swooning over lust-worthy homes online during a slow day at work.

But Zoopla has done all the hard work for us, rounding up the top 10 most viewed properties across the site.

From idyllic cottages in the Yorkshire Dales to a £3 million mews in the capital, here are the most popular properties on Zoopla right now…

It appears city is best as the most viewed house on Zoopla this month is a 5-bed home in Hampstead, London. Valued at £2,250,000, half a million over the borough’s average house price, this 4-bath house would be fitting for any growing family.

Another 5-bed house in Greater London, this Bromley property has racked up more than 175,000 views online. No doubt the in-out driveway, polished concrete staircase and underfloor heating are pull factors for this £1.8 million home.

At £1.3 million, over 3 times the average Yorkshire house price, this 7-bed detached house in West Yorkshire boasts panoramic vistas of the Dales, 10 acres of land and a cinema room if you just can’t stand the view and all the fresh air.

Uber fashionable and super sexy, it’s easy to see how this £2 million new-build in Gloucestershire ranks fourth. Over 55,000 people have viewed this property’s 5 bedrooms, paddock, cinema room and gym online in the past month.

This idyllic and quintessentially English home has stolen our hearts. From the Aga kitchen to the beautiful climbing plants, it is easy to see how this £895,000 cottage in Essex has raked in 52,000 views – we think we might have another look…

This 4-bed Cumbrian townhouse would be great as a first-buy or for those looking to downsize. The small front and back garden are easy to maintain, the property is newly refurbished and at £204,950 it’s a steal.

At the pricier end of the spectrum, this 3-bed mews house in beautiful Kensington will have you rubbing shoulders with royalty. At £3.6 million you get a double-height gallery and walk-in wardrobe, but it still doesn’t make the price easier to swallow.

At almost £3 million over the average Cobham house price, this £4.5 million gated 7-bed home boasts large gardens and a huge games room, as viewed by 21,000 people online.

This new-build sits on a substantial plot of land in Surrey on a newly constructed housing estate. With 6-beds, an open-plan living space and a large driveway, this home would be perfect for a bustling family.

Weighing it at almost £10 million you would be forgiven to think this ginormous home sat in London. Nestling in the prestigious Weybridge, Surrey, it does boast an outdoor swimming pool instead.