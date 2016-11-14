Project planning
Transformations
Ideal Home newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house tours, project advice and more
All rooms
How to pick the perfect windows
Project planning
Everything you need to know about external doors
Project planning
Everything you need to know about exterior cladding
Project advice
11 rooms that will inspire you to convert your basement
Bathroom advice
Wet rooms – the essential guide
Project planning
How to add value to your home
Project planning
8 things you need to do before starting any big project
Project planning
7 jaw-dropping glass extensions you need to see
Project planning
Budgeting basics: How to get the most out of your project’s budget
Kitchen ideas
Before and after: from jumbled layout to open-plan extension, take a look at this stunning modern kitchen makeover
Video
George Clarke’s complete guide to planning a new kitchen
All rooms ideas
Loft conversion ideas: we have all the inspiration you need
Kitchen ideas
Kitchen extensions: All the inspiration and advice you need
Video
Dream big for 2017: George Clarke shares his extension planning tips
Kitchen ideas
Create the kitchen of your dreams with these top trends for 2017
Bedroom ideas
Attic bedroom ideas to wow you
Bedroom ideas
Take inspiration from this transformed loft bedroom
All rooms