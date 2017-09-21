How to photograph your home like a pro

Promotional Feature with Fujifilm

Want to up your blogging or Insta game? Join next month’s Livingetc/Fujifilm masterclass and learn how to take better pictures of your home from the experts

You have just updated your home for the autumn and it looks so fab that you can’t wait to share some pictures on your blog or on Instagram. You snap away with gusto – only to discover that your photographs look flat and uninspiring.

Sounds familiar? Don’t worry, it happens to most of us – which is why Livingetc has teamed up with camera manufacturer Fujifilm to run an inspirational interiors photography masterclass. Perfect for passionate home designers, this one-day workshop, which takes place at a beautiful Victorian house in De Beauvoir Square, East London, on October 12, will zoom in on what makes good interior images and how you can create them easily at home. Throughout the day, Livingetc stylist Sophie Brown and Fujifilm photographer Chio Fernandez will share insider tips and techniques to help you make the most of your pictures.

Sophie, who has styled interiors for John Lewis, Liberty and Debenhams, among others, will talk about what is happening in the world of interior styling and how to spot new trends, before focusing on how to stage your home for a photoshoot, what to include in a shot and how to frame an image. Really good pictures tell a story that stirs our emotions so Sophie will look at how you can convey the feel of a room –whether it is warmth, drama or sophistication – through your images. Little details like removing or adding furniture, including bold artwork to create pops of colour or filling a vase with flowers to breathe fresh life into a corner, can really make a surprising difference to your images, making them more appealing and impactful.

Chio, who has worked for the likes of Harvey Nichols, Audible, Airbnb and luxury experience company Parkview Private Collection, will run a practical photography session, explaining the basics of composition and specifically looking at shape, depth of colour and how to create a focal point that draws the eye.

To make sure participants make the most of the day, the masterclass is only open to ten people, with five attending each session at a time. Tickets, which are priced at £30 and include a Fujifilm memory card, are available on a first come, first served basis so reserve your place now to avoid disappointment. Just click on the link below to make your purchase: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/living-etc-fuji-film-photography-materclass-tickets-37911979752

Picture: copyright Paul Massey