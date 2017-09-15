Give your utility room a scullery chic makeover

Is your utility room looking a bit tired and neglected? Here's how to make the hard-working room as pretty as it is practical.



The humble yet hard-working utility room is often over-looked when decorating. Yes, you need to create a dedicated space that is well organised but practical doesn’t’ have to be dull. A vintage look is a great style choice as it takes the room back to its roots. A scullery was a kitchen overflow for large, busy houses so had to be spic- span efficient.

A simple approach with good storage and quality features are key to pulling off this look. Take a look at our ideas that will help you give your uninspiring utility room a ‘scullery chic’ makeover Mrs Carson (she’s in Downton Abbey BTW) would be proud of.

Fit a ceramic utility butler sink

Choose a butler sink to lend a timeless look to a country-style scullery. Set it into a chunky wooden work surface against a wall with a tiled splashback, or into an island unit. These sinks look beautiful combined with vintage-style kitchen mixer taps and streamlined painted cabinetry. These deep ceramic sinks are hard-wearing and large enough to cope with any utility room cleaning task.

Buy it now: Downton Abbey Butler Kitchen Sink, £289, Victorianplumbing.co.uk

Add rustic shelving for laundry lotions and potions

Make washday a pleasure with a dedicated utility area for laundry. Fit wooden shelving above the sink so that you can keep everything you need to hand. Store and display ironing water, soaps, cleaning liquids and wooden dolly pegs in attractive bottles and practical glass kilner jars.

Larger items such as boxes of washing powder can be stowed away in classic enamel containers.

Buy it now: Wall shelf with hooks, £19.99, Wayfair