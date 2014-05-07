Craft corner: How to make dip-dye bottles
We show you how to make your own on-trend dip-dye bottles. Add some bling to your bottles with this super simple Craft Corner idea. By coating the bottom of bottles in glamorous metallic paint or bright bursts of colour you can give a jar, vase or tumbler a new lease of life.
Step 1: Wrap masking tape around a bottle
Step 2: Take a sheet of paper around the top of the bottle to keep it covered
Step 3: Protect the surface with a layering of newspaper
Step 4: Cover the exposed bottle with spray paint
Step 5: leave the paint to dry
Step 6: Peel off the paper and tape
Video Of The Week
Top tip: Try positioning the masking tape in different directions to make a quirky design
For a full list of credits visit housetohome.co.uk/craftcredits