Craft corner: How to make dip-dye bottles

We show you how to make your own on-trend dip-dye bottles. Add some bling to your bottles with this super simple Craft Corner idea. By coating the bottom of bottles in glamorous metallic paint or bright bursts of colour you can give a jar, vase or tumbler a new lease of life.

Step 1: Wrap masking tape around a bottle

Step 2: Take a sheet of paper around the top of the bottle to keep it covered

Step 3: Protect the surface with a layering of newspaper

Step 4: Cover the exposed bottle with spray paint

Step 5: leave the paint to dry

Step 6: Peel off the paper and tape

Top tip: Try positioning the masking tape in different directions to make a quirky design

