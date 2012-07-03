Craft room ideas to suit your needs

Video Of The Week

Looking to create a space for your crafts? Check out our latest video. We tracked down Ideal Home’s Ellie in one of her favourite shops in London, Caravan Style, and quiz her on how to create a craft zone to suit your needs. From creating a seasonal gift-wrapping station for your Christmas gifts and birthday presents, to planning the ultimate organised craft room – whether it be for your new scrapbooking project to your kids’ crafts – watch our video for inspiration.