Craft room ideas to suit your needs

Ideal Home
By

Looking to create a space for your crafts? Check out our latest video. We tracked down Ideal Home’s Ellie in one of her favourite shops in London, Caravan Style, and quiz her on how to create a craft zone to suit your needs. From creating a seasonal gift-wrapping station for your Christmas gifts and birthday presents, to planning the ultimate organised craft room – whether it be for your new scrapbooking project to your kids’ crafts – watch our video for inspiration.

Ideal Home loves.... (Video)

Lorraine Kelly interview for her new launch

Designer Spotlight: Lorraine Kelly talks about her own Ideal Home

Designer Spotlight: Abigail Ahern

George Clarke’s complete guide to planning a new kitchen
all bathroom

George Clarke’s complete guide to planning a new bathroom

Small kitchen hacks from Ikea

Dream big for 2017: George Clarke shares his extension planning tips