Small kitchen hacks from Ikea

In creating your dream kitchen, you don’t have to compromise on functionality or style. In fact, your new kitchen should be in a style and colour you love, all organised exactly the way you want it to be.

A great kitchen not only looks good, it also solves some of those everyday problems, like how to fit all the crockery and equipment that you have, into the space available. Make a compact kitchen work with these clever and creative ideas

Keep surfaces clean and clear

Use a rail to hand appliances, lighting fittings, cookware. When you have a variety of crockery, glass jars and mugs, resist temptation to crowd them all in cupboards. In a compact kitchen, make use of even the smallest area. Utilise yours with a display unit hung on a peg rail, which makes finding things simple. Easy to install, a nifty rail could very well change your life.

Choose a double hob

There are many options for smaller kitchens when it comes to appliances. Less is definitely more so don’t try to cram too much in. A double hob that can be powered by gas can be used outdoors on a moveable kitchen, as seen here.

Use movable furniture

When space it at a premium, make use of stylish freestanding furniture. Freestanding designs offer heaps of variety and choice when it comes to keeping a compact kitchen flexible. They can be moved in, around and out as and when needed. Kitchen trolleys are great to create extra storage space, and will also provide an extra work surface for food prep.