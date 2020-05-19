Subscribe Now
Digital Editions
Ideal Home
Home
News
Buying Guides
Shopping
Living room
Bedroom
Kitchen
Bathroom
Garden
+ Rooms
Dining Room
Children's room
Hallway
Home office
Conservatory
Utility room
Real homes
Advice
Property advice
DIY and decorating
Care and cleaning
Project planning
Subscribe
Print
Digital
Follow
Facebook
Twitter
Pintrest
Instagram
More
Search
Menu
Search
Type to search
Press enter or click on the search icon
Trending:
1p gardening trick
32 Easy DIY projects
43 easy cleaning jobs
Buy plants online
Where to buy paint
DIY hand sanitiser
Then and now… recreate classic home decor from every era
Styling the 1960s – get the look of this cool and classic sitting room
Love 1940s interior design? Get the look in your living room with these key pieces
Home decor in the 1990s – recreate a classic living room from then, updated for now
100 years of our favourite brands
The history of AGA – track the timeline of Mary Berry's favourite oven
The history of John Lewis & Partners – the UK's favourite department store
The history of Dualit – discover the journey behind the UK's most famous toaster brand