Top Stories
Expert tips on how to look after your lawn during a hosepipe ban
Restrictions are coming into place in areas of South England after the summer heatwave
Trend talk: IH's Style Editor shares the colour trends to try now
Ideal Home's Style Editor Nicky zones in on decorating trends of the moment, from colour drenching to neon
How to get rid of wasps safely – ensure outdoor dining is peaceful
9 top tricks to get rid of wasps and keep them out of your garden and kitchen for good
Artificial grass – all you need to know about laying a faux lawn
Experts answer common questions to help you decide if fake grass is for you
Ideal Home Experts
Room Decor
New build garden ideas to give a new outdoor space character
Stop your new build garden looking the same as your neighbours with smart planting and design ideas
16 DIY projects to refresh your kitchen for under £50
Looking to update your kitchen space on a budget? These clever ideas and tips are worth checking out
Brilliant ideas for creating beautiful borders in your garden
Every gardener wants a perfect border they can be proud of, and here’s how to do it
10 creative ideas for adding and styling an open wardrobe
Access all areas with on-trend open wardrobes that save space and look great at the same time
Toy storage ideas – 26 solutions for organised living
Store toys so they're easily accessible and easy to quickly stash away after the kids have gone to bed
50 small living room ideas to maximise your lounge space
Top tips and clever design ideas to make the most of your sitting room without sacrificing on style
What To Buy
Explore Ideal Home's expert buying guides & reviews
Whether you need a mattress, lawn mower, candle or even a pizza oven, our buying guides will help you find the right items for your home.
Best fan - our pick of the best smart, desk and pedestal fans
The best fans to cool your space and keep your environment comfortable all year round, from Meaco, Dyson, Russell Hobbs and more
Ideal Homes
This Victorian cottage has been transformed by a modern angular extension
A double-story extension has brought light and space into this four-bedroom cottage in Market Harborough
See how reconfiguring the layout created more space in this family home
By knocking down walls and reconfiguring the layout, this home is transformed without the need for an extension
This small home is a masterclass in using broken plan kitchen design to add space
If you're considering a broken plan kitchen design, then check out this stylish space for inspiration
A dated, pine kitchen got a stylish on-trend glow-up for under £200
Some paint, vinyl and a genius terrazzo flooring hack were all it took to give this kitchen a new look
House Manual
Heat pumps explained – what is a heat pump and should you get one?
All you need to know about heat pumps – and which is best for your home
By Caramel Quin
Best air purifier - the best air filters to improve indoor air quality
The best air purifiers to remove dust, pollution and allergy-causing particles from your home...
By Caramel Quin
Renovation
Is a bungalow a good investment for renovation? Charlie Luxton explains
Ideal Home's resident architectural designer Charlie Luxton shares his design know-how
By Charlie Luxton
What is daylighting? How to maximise the natural light levels in your home
Ideal Home's resident architectural designer Charlie Luxton shares his design know-how
By Charlie Luxton
How to paint an exterior wall - a step-by-step to spruce-up your outdoor space
Smarten up outdoor walls with a fresh coat of paint
By Lisa Fazzani
Garage conversion ideas - swap a junk area for extra living space
Discover how to turn a wasted space into a haven for the whole family to use
By Jacky Parker
DIY
Dom Wood from Dick & Dom now has a popular DIY TikTok channel
The TV presenter has been documenting his renovation projects and sharing DIY advice to the delight of fans
By Millie Hurst
How to fix a dripping tap - easy steps to rid yourself of this leaky annoyance
Stop the drip drip drip and get your tap back to tip-top condition
By Katie Sims
Gardens
This is how an interior stylist transformed her back garden for under £200
This homeowner created a serene outdoor space perfect for welcoming both wildlife and guests
This month's top garden furniture deals – shop the biggest Bank Holiday sales
Our round-up of the top garden furniture deals on offer right now; from discounted dining sets to savvy savings on outdoor sofas
By Amy Lockwood
Garden border ideas – 11 brilliant ways to create beautiful borders
Every gardener wants a perfect border they can be proud of, and here’s how to do it
By Jayne Dowle
Garden decking ideas to add interest to your outdoor space
Find inspiration for your garden product with these great ways to work wooden or composite decking designs
By Tamara Kelly
News & Views
Aldi's new window mirror is a must-have for stylish homes - and under £100
That's a saving worth reflecting on
By Tamara Kelly
-
Edith Bowman Home Truths - the broadcaster reveals her happy place at home
BBC Radio 2 regular and TV presenter Edith Bowman gets up close & personal with her home
By Ginevra Benedetti
Aldi is selling a dupe for Next's genius space-saving floor lamp but at a third of the price
Aldi and Next’s shelved floor lamps are perfect for small spaces and plant lovers
By Millie Hurst