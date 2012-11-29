See my home – the winners

Ideal Home
By
4 images

This beautiful home in Whitley Bay was posted to us by Kelly Richardson. It features a mixture of soft colours, statement artwork and original features

Ideal Home loves...

1.jpg | Country Homes & Interiors | housetohome.co.uk

7 beautiful oak-framed extensions
RT_2-Sofa.com-Jethou-armchair-in-Sunshine.png

Working from home? Do it in style…
Feminine hallway with butterfly motif | Unforgerttable hallways | Hallways | PHOTO GALLERY | Livingetc | Housetohome.co.uk

How to make an unforgettable first impression
Organised home office | Home office design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk

Home office design solutions for corners and alcoves
Dramatic dining room | Dining room decorating ideas | Monochrome designs | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

Add drama to your dining room in 5 steps
French country-style bedroom, with geometric grey wallpaper and a black wrought-iron canopy bed

Create a vintage bedroom