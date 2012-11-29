This beautiful home in Whitley Bay was posted to us by Kelly Richardson. It features a mixture of soft colours, statement artwork and original features
Family home in Whitley Bay
Regency flat in Hove
This gorgeous regency flat, posted by forum user Booble, features high ceilings, huge windows and a neutral colour scheme.
1930s semi-detached home in Sheffield
A renovated 1930s semi, posted by Karmaandcupcakes, has been turned into a modern, non-fussy space – perfect for family living.
Georgian flat transformed
This Georgian flat, posted by Kbspitfire, has been brought to life with bold shots of colour and modern fixtures and fittings.
