As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've been lucky enough to test out all sorts of bedding products during the past five years, including plenty of innovative ways to stay warm in bed during the winter months.

From heated duvets to the best electric blankets, I've tried every winter warmer there is. However, despite owning a top-of-the-range £150 electric blanket, so far this winter, I'm still choosing to use my Granny’s under £10 trick to warm up a cold bed instead.

What is it? The good old-fashioned hot water bottle, and honestly, I think this budget-friendly buy still does a sterling job of making a chilly bed warm and cosy on cold nights.

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What's more, whilst the hot water bottles I remember from my Granny's house might have left a little to be desired in the style stakes, in 2026, the hot water bottle is having a moment, and there are *plenty* of stylish designs to choose from.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

From Next's cute bow-shaped hottie to trad-modern hot water bottle covers at TOAST, or the wide selection of budget-friendly hot water bottles at Dunelm, there is a hot water bottle to suit you this year, whatever your style or budget.

And, of course, whether you opt for a cute, stylish, mini, or long hot water bottle, this cold-weather essential also makes the *perfect* Christmas gift. I've rounded up some of my favourite options below.

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Cute, right? However, this doesn't mean the electric blanket is redundant, of course. There's a time and a place for everything, and as the temperatures continue to drop, I'm sure my favourite Dreamland Snowed In Warming Mattress Protector (currently £139.99 at John Lewis) and Dreamland Snuggle Up Electric Heated Throw (just reduced to £47.49 at John Lewis) will be coming out of storage soon enough.

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But there's no denying that an electric blanket can be a bit of a faff to get on the bed and does tend to mean months of tangled wires by the bedside. In contrast, a hot water bottle can simply be filled up on a cold night and is ready to go whenever I need it.

(Although don't forget that the rubber hot water bottle itself can perish over time, so if you need an excuse to treat yourself to a new one this winter... you're welcome).

(Image credit: Loaf)

What's more, it seems I'm not alone in enjoying using a good old-fashioned hot water bottle. Bed and mattress retailer Bedstar recently conducted its own research into how us Brits are staying warm in bed this winter, and I have to admit, the results surprised me.

The data shows that Google searches for the humble hot water bottle are level with searches for electric blankets, with each term pulling in 60,500 Google searches a month.

That means that a good old-fashioned rubber hot water bottle, filled from the kettle just like my Granny used to do (not forgetting to add a splash of cold water first), is holding its own against hi-tech modern options. And what's more, with energy prices rising, you can rest assured there'll be no expensive electricity bills with a hot water bottle!

(Image credit: Dominic Blackmore)

As John Stalker, managing director of Bedstar, says, 'seeing the hot water bottle level with the electric blanket on 60,500 searches made me smile. It's cheap, it's familiar, and plenty of us grew up with one tucked in at the foot of the bed. The search figures suggest that loyalty hasn't gone anywhere.'

Personally, I couldn't agree more, in my house at least, this old-school favourite isn't going out of favour anytime soon.