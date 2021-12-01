We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When they first viewed this house the buyers could see that the bathroom was a good size but that it required a complete update. A few months after getting the keys, they revamped the space with spectacular results.

‘There was an issue with the position of the waste pipes from the new bath, so we had to build extra box space to accommodate a new layout for the pipes’ recalls the owner.

Before: Tired looking bathroom

‘Planning in advance is key and preparing yourself for delays’ they advise. ‘We had a two-month delay on the taps but our motto is good things are worth waiting for! If you can, buy your items as far in advance of the works as possible – this probably would have taken 10 days instead of two months if not for all the delays.’

But the new bathroom really was worth the wait…

After: Luxurious hotel-style bathroom

Wow, what a difference!

‘Our bathroom reflects our love and appreciation of luxury interior design and modern glamour’ explains the homeowner. ‘We always wanted a hotel-like feel in the bathroom, and now staying at home feels like we’ve already checked in!’

Design detail 1: Gloss chevron tiles

The couple incorporated hexagonal matt black chevron wall tiles to create a more unusual pattern for the basin wall. A black gloss storage unit beneath adds to the hotel-chic feel.

Design detail 2: Double mirrors

A pair of mirrors with an unusual circular lighting design feature create a luxurious feel above the black marble basins and gold taps.

‘I love having a bath in here or doing my make-up in front of these mirrors’ exclaims the homeowner. ‘The fact that there are two of everything has even made brushing our teeth more sociable!’

Design detail 3: Gold taps

Since their heyday in the 1970s, gold taps are back on the list of interior design must-haves for bathrooms. ‘I’ve been a fan of gold taps for quite some time. My previous bath had gold hardware which I loved, so I knew how good they would look here. They make a real statement’.

Wall mounted taps give more control over placement making it possible to create more space between the tap and basin. The waterfall effect of the water also creates an at-home spa feel.

Design detail 4: Contemporary bath tub

The modern egg shaped bath tub is the height of luxury. ‘We sacrificed having a shower, but we’ve got a separate shower room on the top floor, so it wasn’t essential.’

Marble floor tiles create a sense of luxury and drama – there are also cheaper, marble imitation tiles available if your budget doesn’t stretch to the real deal.

Design detail 5: Gold filler tap

The couple choose a fabulous matching gold filler tap for the bath as well as a gold trim in between the tiles, which adds drama and opulence, as well as helping individual tiles to stand out.

‘Installation and plastering cost us around £1,700. We saved £1,000 by gutting the old bathroom, painting and tiling the mosaic wall ourselves.’