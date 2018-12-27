Get the dreamiest bedroom style update this New Year

Promotional feature with Oak Furnitureland



New year, new boudoir goals

Christmas has an uncanny way of revealing home truths – and with many of us having hosted friends and family overnight, it’s often the time we realise our bedrooms need updating.

Well hello January sales! There couldn’t be a better time to assess our sleep spaces, clear the clutter and invest in new furniture.

We’ve taken a peek at the latest Oak Furnitureland collections for inspiration. It has gorgeous solid wood beds designed and built to stand the test of time in traditional, rustic and modern styles to suit every interior.

You’ll also find wardrobes, dressing tables, bedside cabinets, drawers and blanket boxes that you can either mix or match. And if you’re in line for a new mattress to help you hit those new year sleep goals, you’ll be spoilt for choice.

So where do you begin?

Your furniture is an investment that you’ll want to last, and the bed frame is a fantastic starting point from a design perspective, as it’s usually the focal point of the room. This Shay solid wood bed is painted in neutral cream and looks superb in front of a statement wall of inky blue that’s very on trend for 2019.

For an eclectic feel, the furniture is mismatched with a Romsey natural solid oak dressing table. Colour is used to create a harmonious finish with the bed dressed in a palette of blues and an inky-toned rug adding a touch of luxurious depth and warmth.

Bedside cabinets are a must and the perfect spot for soft bedside lighting, with a shelf for all your books and magazines.

If you prefer your furniture to look co-ordinated, be a little bolder with your accessories. This solid oak Alto bed with a natural waxed finish looks super stylish with a matching bedside table and chest of drawers. The furniture’s sleek, clean lines give the room an unfussy grandeur that works beautifully with the colourful abstract art and pops of vibrant colour in the soft furnishings.

Whichever style you’d like in your bedroom, building a good furniture framework first is key to achieving your dream look. Great quality, solid wood will stay looking good every time you change your colour scheme or adapt to new trends – so enjoy choosing the furniture and be as playful as you like with colour and accessories.