Julian Charles discount codes for March 2024

FAQs

Are there any Julian Charles free delivery options? Shoppers can benefit from a free standard delivery option when they spend over £49. This shipping method will incur a cost of £4.95 under this amount with an expected delivery time of 4-7 working days.

Is there a Julian Charles outlet? Whilst there isn’t a Julian Charles outlet, there is a dedicated sales section on their website. You can discover discounts of up to 80% on bedding, pillows, duvets, mattress toppers, curtains, throws, and accessories with this page.

Can Julian Charles discount codes be used on sale items? Yes, you can use your Julian Charles discount code when you purchase sales items. Simply type your chosen Julian Charles code during the checkout process and your total will be adjusted.

How can I claim a Julian Charles student discount code? Unfortunately, this brand doesn’t have a student discount code available at this time. Should this change, we will update our information to ensure you get the best deals available. In the meantime, you can save on your next order with our tried-and-tested Julian Charles discount codes or by shopping in their sales.

Is there a Julian Charles NHS discount? Yes. Julian Charles offers up to 20% off for key workers. If you are a teacher, in the military, police, fire service, care and social work, government, or healthcare, you can validate your employment status on the Julian Charles key worker page.

Are Julian Charles returns free? This brand offers free returns for all mainland UK orders. You have up to 30 days from the delivery date to return your order for a full refund. All returned items must be in their original condition and packaging with the labels in place.

Hints and Tips

Offers Tabs: Find the best savings available with the Julian Charles offers tab. You can find great deals on curtains, duvets, and bedding sets that will elevate the style of any room. Our savings experts have previously noted discounts of up to 80% on a wide variety of styles, colours, and prints, so any room can be brightened up instantly.

Seasonal Sales: Save on Julian Charles curtains, bedding, furniture, rugs, and lighting with Julian Charles’ seasonal sales. Each season, some of their most popular items can be found with deals up to 75% off. The offer tab is to the right of the bar at the top of the page and all their offer options can be found there.

Newsletter: Get 10% off your next order when you sign up for the official Julian Charles newsletter. When you sign up, you will be the first to find out about their newest products, latest sales, and exclusive deals and Julian Charles promo codes.

VIP Rewards: Make the most out of what Julian Charles has to offer by signing up for their VIP Rewards scheme. Signing up means you will enjoy free delivery, discounted collections, exclusive vouchers, and even early access to spectacular sales. Simply scroll to the bottom of the page and enter your email address to get started.

How to use your Julian Charles discount code