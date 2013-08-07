Join Ideal Home and Abigail Ahern to celebrate her new range with Hillarys

By

If you're looking for an easy way to give your home a glamorous, stylish edge, you've come to the right place.

Promotional feature with Hillarys

Abigail Ahern’s new range of curtains, cushions and Roman blinds for Hillarys offers an intoxicating mix of printed velvets, tailored tweeds, crisp linen-look designs and faux leathers. Not only does the Abigail Ahern collection perfectly reflect her covetable signature style, it has a bold, luxe feel – think tribal prints adding an exotic vibe with fringing and coloured linings bringing a softer feminine touch.

Whether you’re a fan of Abigail’s inimitable style or are looking for inspiration to create more daring decorating schemes, you won’t want to miss our event.

Meet the designer

Come to our exclusive evening event and you can meet the Ideal Home team, indulge in canapés and a glass of prosecco while browsing Hillarys’ Guildford store. Then enjoy an inspirational design talk by Abigail herself, in which she’ll share insights into current trends as well as her own experiences and inspiration behind her new range.

Experts from Ideal Home and Hillarys as well as Abigail Ahern will be on hand throughout the evening to answer your style dilemmas and you’ll also be able to book a home consultation with Hillarys if you’re looking for new window treatments and flooring in your home. See you there!

When 6-8pm, 10 October 2018

Where Hillarys, 191 High Street, Guildford, Surrey GU1 3AW

Book your tickets now!

Tickets cost £10 (plus £1.37 booking fee) and include refreshments and a goodie bag with exclusive Hillarys discount voucher. Head over to Hillarys website to buy tickets and find out more.

Terms & conditions

Tickets are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are non-refundable.

Advertisement

Ideal Home loves...

RT_2-Sofa.com-Jethou-armchair-in-Sunshine.png

Working from home? Do it in style…
Shabby chic kitchen ideas

Shabby chic kitchen ideas that are packed with character
Conservatories | Conservatory decorating ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome.co.uk

10 ways to update your conservatory
Pink utility room | Adding colour to a utility room | Decorating with colour | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

How to add colour to a utility room
Dramatic dining room | Dining room decorating ideas | Monochrome designs | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

Add drama to your dining room in 5 steps
Conservatory and glass extension ideas

Conservatory and glass extension ideas