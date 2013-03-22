Indian Ocean outdoor furniture launches at Harrods

We've already picked out our favourite outdoor furniture from Indian Ocean. Now all we need is some sun...

Outdoor furniture doesn’t get much more luxurious than the shapely pieces from Indian Ocean, now available at Harrods.

Combining superb comfort with minimalism, the Monte Carlo modular sofa set, below, works the white trend for summer with a graphically modern weave and clean lines.

The Monte Carlo centre module costs £1,150.

The Indian Ocean concession at Harrods is even adorned with a living wall of verdant moss framed by silver birch trees, created by Bright Green, below, to get you in a gardenista mood.

Meanwhile, Tom Curtis’s teak A chair, £330, below, is so sleek we’re tempted to use it for inside dining. At least until the sun comes out…

