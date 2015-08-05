The ultimate 8 modern sun loungers
The best beds to catch some rays on
1. Cushioned
sun lounger
The Cloud relax lounge bed by Meridani
is as comfortable as its name suggests. Sink into its chic stripes and
here’s a very real danger you won’t be getting out of it anytime soon.
Ideal for around the pool thanks to its waterproof covers, which are also
resistant to sun damage.
2. Colourful
sun lounger
This Bistro chaise longue by Fermob at Barbed comes in every colour of the rainbow, so pick from zesty brights, pretty pastels or calming neutrals to sip your sangria from while you soak up the sun. It also folds away for easy storage over the winter months.
3. Minimal
sun lounger
Just like its name, the Amaze sunbed (available at Cane-line), this wooden lounger is ultra-modern – no surprise being that it’s a Danish creation. High quality craftsmanship and its simple, functional design mean it’s a must for those with minimalist gardens.
4. Multifunctional sun lounger
Sit back and relax in Ikea‘s Sundero stained pine lounger – the removable leg rests mean you can also use it as a casual armchair or outdoor dining chair.
5. Modern
sun lounger
This bright blue sun lounger by Oxyo at Made In Design is sure to brighten up your back yard. Its large backrest makes reclining even more relaxing and the range comes with a whole family of matching chairs, benches, dining tables and coffee tables.
6. Curvy
sun lounger
This curvaceous creation by Skyline Design at Houseology hugs the shape of your body so you’ll feel like you’re floating on air. It’s woven design make it right at home among the other natural materials and organic shapes in your garden.
sun lounger
Not sure where to position your bed? Then this Antalya sun lounger at Maisons du Monde is for you. Its subtle wheels mean you can follow the direction of the sun with ease and soak in those rays with maximum efficiency.
8. Padded sun lounger
This Dedon Tango Basalto beach chair has curves in all the right places. Its ergonomic arms and soft padding will have you daydreaming about never going back to your office chair again.