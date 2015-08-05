The best beds to catch some rays on

1. Cushioned

sun lounger

The Cloud relax lounge bed by Meridani

is as comfortable as its name suggests. Sink into its chic stripes and

here’s a very real danger you won’t be getting out of it anytime soon.

Ideal for around the pool thanks to its waterproof covers, which are also

resistant to sun damage.

2. Colourful

sun lounger

This Bistro chaise longue by Fermob at Barbed comes in every colour of the rainbow, so pick from zesty brights, pretty pastels or calming neutrals to sip your sangria from while you soak up the sun. It also folds away for easy storage over the winter months.

3. Minimal

sun lounger

Just like its name, the Amaze sunbed (available at Cane-line), this wooden lounger is ultra-modern – no surprise being that it’s a Danish creation. High quality craftsmanship and its simple, functional design mean it’s a must for those with minimalist gardens.

4. Multifunctional sun lounger

Sit back and relax in Ikea‘s Sundero stained pine lounger – the removable leg rests mean you can also use it as a casual armchair or outdoor dining chair.

5. Modern

sun lounger

This bright blue sun lounger by Oxyo at Made In Design is sure to brighten up your back yard. Its large backrest makes reclining even more relaxing and the range comes with a whole family of matching chairs, benches, dining tables and coffee tables.

6. Curvy

sun lounger

This curvaceous creation by Skyline Design at Houseology hugs the shape of your body so you’ll feel like you’re floating on air. It’s woven design make it right at home among the other natural materials and organic shapes in your garden.

7. Portable

sun lounger

Video Of The Week

Not sure where to position your bed? Then this Antalya sun lounger at Maisons du Monde is for you. Its subtle wheels mean you can follow the direction of the sun with ease and soak in those rays with maximum efficiency.

8. Padded sun lounger

This Dedon Tango Basalto beach chair has curves in all the right places. Its ergonomic arms and soft padding will have you daydreaming about never going back to your office chair again.

******