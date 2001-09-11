5 playful and stylish ways to use tiles to transform your home

TOPPS TILES

Check out this inspirational edit on transforming five rooms with clever ways of tiling. We’ve used the new autumn ranges from Topps Tiles – the UK’s largest tile manufacturer and your one-stop-shop for all the latest trends.

Get inspired at toppstiles.co.uk, then head instore to see your tiles up close and get some expert advice. With an online store locator and over 360 stores nationwide, there’s sure to be one near you.

Each Topps Tiles store has a dedicated Design Advice Area where customers can talk through their ideas and get advice on finishing touches such as grouting and trims, as well as extras such as underfloor heating – and the Topps Tiles Visualiser tool lets see what your finished project could look like.

Movie star bathroom

Throw everything you thought you knew about bathroom design in the bin to create this luxe look. Make a statement by tiling every inch of surface and don’t feel you have to stick to the same tile finish or shape either. Diagonal chequerboard marble-effect floor tiles give an Art Deco feel, softened by an opulent peacock blue three-quarter-tiled wall.

By contrast the same metro tile shape in an iridescent pale finish is laid vertically above the gold trim with standout grey grouting.

Choose vintage-inspired pieces – get a load of that powder-pink basin on an upcycled dresser – and you’ve got yourself a decadent room that’s a real talking point.

Get the look

On walls: Lampas ceramic tiles in Peacock and Moonlight, £xx per sq m

Floor: Ruzzini porcelain tiles, £xx per sq m

Rock star kitchen

Why not let your kitchen reflect your creativity rather than making it into a purely functional space? After all, it’s where everyone gets together so make it feel fun.

Throw caution out the door by using the same patterned tiles across floors and walls, here a strong geometric design has a Seventies Ibiza aesthetic teamed with copper fittings, retro table and chairs and a sponged wall effect. Sticking to one pattern works best with pops of bright colour in the form of throws and cushions.

Get the look

Optiks ceramic tiles, £xx per sq m