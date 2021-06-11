Be inspired by this light-filled stylish kitchen makeover

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

When the owner moved into this three-bedroom semi in south London 20 years ago, she planned to live with its tired old kitchen for just a couple of years. The right time to tackle the job never seemed to arrive though, and 18 years went by before an opportunity to refresh the space came about.

‘I was desperate for a change, and thought I’d install underfloor heating to get the ball rolling,’ she says, ‘but when the builder came to survey the job, he suggested knocking the kitchen down and starting again.’

Light-filled kitchen makeover

The plan was to create a bright, open-plan kitchen that would be both a practical and sociable space. To make more of the garden, the owner opted for floor-to-ceiling glazed doors and added roof lights to flood the room with sunlight.

A mix of exposed brick walls and basalt work tops gives the space an industrial look. ‘I spent ages sourcing every item and I love how the kitchen looks now. It’s better than I’d imagined and it makes the garden seem bigger and more accessible.’

The use of limestone floor tiles, shaker style kitchen units and wood, accentuates the modern style whilst maintaining a welcoming warmth in this cream kitchen idea.

Installing a row of skylights and glazed Bi-fold doors leading to the garden has turned this once dark kitchen into a welcoming, sunlit space.

Built-in storage

To make the most of the space, floor to ceiling units were fitted to include a larder and allow space for a large American-style fridge freezer. The space above has been used to display cookery books.

Bespoke wall sign

Knocking through part of the wall allows the owner to socialise with guests sitting in the dining area beyond.

The light sign was made to order and fills the space above the far kitchen counter perfectly. A bold kitchen wall decor idea, such as this neon sign, instantly adds a touch of personality to the space.

The off-white metro-tiled splashback is stylish and practical. The owner wanted an induction hob but had difficulty finding one which was not black. After a long search, she sourced this Siemens hob in grey, which blends almost seamlessly with the basalt worktop.

A vintage-look street sign adds interest to the neutral scheme.

By extending out and to the side of the property, the owner has created a natural flow of space between the breakfast room and the new kitchen extension.