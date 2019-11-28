Black-Friday-microwave-deals

Black Friday is great for securing great deals on kitchenware and gadgets – and one electrical retailer has gone above and beyond this year. Currys PC World has announced 50% off selected microwaves, and there are some huge savings.

If you’re looking to update your kitchen before Christmas, the store’s microwave offering is well-worth checking out. There’s potential to save more than £100 on some products, our pick of the bunch being a Samsung EasyView Combination Microwave that was £279, but is now £169.

It’s called EasyView because of its clear viewing window that allows you to keep a close eye on food as it cooks – so there should be no excuse for beans bubbling over! And it’s got an impressive 40 cooking programmes, including the option to bake homemade cake, bread and pizza, or even ferment yoghurt.

Some of the biggest savings can be found on the website, such as the Kenwood K25MMS14 Solo Microwave, which was £170 but is now £74.99, which equates to an enormous saving of £95.01. The product has eight different cooking settings and a 25 litre- capacity.

All orders have free standard delivery, which is 3-5 working days. There’s also the option to order online and collect in store just minutes later.

Some other standout deals include two different Hotpoint microwaves. The first, the Hotpoint Solo Microwave, was £149 but is now £109, which means a saving of £40.

Whereas the second is the Hotpoint Combination Microwave, which has been reduced to £174, down from £230.

Another combination microwave with a fantastic Black Friday offer is the Panasonic NN-CT55JWBPQ, which was £199, but now costs £173. The stylist Swan Nordic Solo Microwave is also on sale – if you’re looking for something a little different. It’s reduced to £99.99, down from £129.99 – which means a saving of £29.01. It has 800W and three different auto settings.

