The Neff Slide&Hide oven makes cooking a breeze

By

Promotional feature with INSERTBRANDNAME

Rustle up a succulent roast with perfect crunchy roasties at the same time as baking a cake with NEFF's clever multi-function oven.

T

he latest oven technology makes cooking a breeze, and there’s one oven that’s really won us over for its unique design. The NEFF Slide&Hide® oven features a door that tucks away underneath for maximum access, so you can baste, taste and check on cakes and casseroles easily.

FULL STEAM AHEAD

Its CircoTherm® technology allows you
to cook, roast and bake different foods
on all levels and everything comes out tasting just as it should, with absolutely no intermingling of flavours.

Steam is the latest buzzword in cooking as it produces delicious, succulent food healthily, reducing the need for too much oil or salty seasonings. Here, the NEFF Slide&Hide® oven is ahead of the game – its VarioSteam® and Full Steam functions lock in nutrients and enhance flavours.

When the last guest has left, all that’s left is for the Pyrolitic Self-Clean function to work its magic… does it get any easier?

Ideal Home loves...

French country-style bedroom, with geometric grey wallpaper and a black wrought-iron canopy bed

Create a vintage bedroom
Pink bathroom with yellow roll-top bath

Vintage bathroom ideas
Organised home office | Home office design ideas | PHOTO GALLERY | Country Homes and Interiors | Housetohome.co.uk

Home office design solutions for corners and alcoves
Pink utility room | Adding colour to a utility room | Decorating with colour | PHOTO GALLERY | Housetohome

How to add colour to a utility room
Clothes airer

Novel ways with drying racks
Be creative with lighting for a gorgeous glow | striking ideas for stairs and hallways | Hallways and stairs ? 10 striking ideas | hallway decorating ideas | housetohome

10 striking looks for hallways and stairs