The Neff Slide&Hide oven makes cooking a breeze

Promotional feature with INSERTBRANDNAME



Rustle up a succulent roast with perfect crunchy roasties at the same time as baking a cake with NEFF's clever multi-function oven.

T

he latest oven technology makes cooking a breeze, and there’s one oven that’s really won us over for its unique design. The NEFF Slide&Hide® oven features a door that tucks away underneath for maximum access, so you can baste, taste and check on cakes and casseroles easily.

FULL STEAM AHEAD

Its CircoTherm® technology allows you

to cook, roast and bake different foods

on all levels and everything comes out tasting just as it should, with absolutely no intermingling of flavours.

Video Of The Week

Steam is the latest buzzword in cooking as it produces delicious, succulent food healthily, reducing the need for too much oil or salty seasonings. Here, the NEFF Slide&Hide® oven is ahead of the game – its VarioSteam® and Full Steam functions lock in nutrients and enhance flavours.

When the last guest has left, all that’s left is for the Pyrolitic Self-Clean function to work its magic… does it get any easier?