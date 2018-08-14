This week’s Aldi baby event is set to rock your world…

The Aldi rocking chair is back, along with a new toddler bed and gorgeous milestone blanket!

Aldi’s much-loved Baby and Toddler Specialbuys event is back! Previously the Aldi baby event has seen record breaking sales overseas that no one could predict.

The new collection features the unmissable Accent Rocking Chair which, sold out in Australia in less than 60 seconds. It arrives here in the UK, exclusively online, this Thursday 16th August.

Available to pre-order online TODAY, and in stores from Thursday 16th August. The affordable baby range gives parents the chance to buy all the essentials for their little one, without blowing the budget.

The sell-out Accent rocking chair

This is the famous nursery chair, which sold out in less than a minute when previously released! The luxurious Accent Rocking Chair is just £149.99, available in on-trend grey.

This brilliant design’s ideal for providing a comfy solution while tending to baby at all hours. Whether feeding or simple bonding this chair ensures optimum comfort.

Pre-order now: Kirkton House Accent Rocking Chair, £149.99, Aldi

The Accent Rocking Chair comes complete with choice of easy-to-fit standard or rocking legs. It can therefore be easily converted to a modern armchair, ideal for a living room once baby is bigger. Anyone else tempted to sit rocking in front of Corrie every night, who says rockers are just for nurseries?

Toddler bed

The range includes this brilliantly affordable bed for little ones. To aid with the transition from toddler to child, this solid wood bed features supportive side rails. Complete with comfy foam mattress, this bed means mums can rest easy knowing little ones are safely tucked up in comfort each night.

Pre-order now: Mamia Toddler Bed Bundle, £69.99, Aldi

Milestone blanket

Capture milestone memories with the adorable milestone blanket! Milestone cards are the craze that’s taken over Instagram in recent years. This 100 per cent cotton blanket provides a perfect backdrop for snaps.

Pre-order now: Lily & Dan Baby Milestone Blanket, £9.99, Aldi

We don’t have pics, but these are other Specialbuys to look out for: Mamia Baby Carrier (£13.99); Hauck Baby Safety Gate (£12.99) and Nuby Digital Breast Pump (£59.99).

Play mats

Introduce a world of play, from a wide selection of play time accessories. From play mats to interactive books, there’s something for all ages.

Pre-order now: Kirkton House Race Track Play Mat, £9.99, Aldi

Baby clothing

Deck out your bathroom with adorable Baby Bath Accessories from just £6.99. Keep baby entertained with Bath Toys, from £4.99 each. After the bath, make sure your little one is warm and dry with the help of a Children’s Hooded Towel (£5.99).

The adorable Baby Sleepsuits are back by popular! demand! Baby Sleepsuits are just £6.99 for 3, great price for frequent wearing.

‘We pride ourselves at being able to offer parents excellent quality baby and toddler products at a fraction of the price offered by competitors.’ explains Julie Ashfield, Joint Managing Director of Corporate Buying at Aldi.

Set the alarm to wake up early this Thursday to avoid missing this outstanding collection.