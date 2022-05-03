We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Attention, Aldi fans! If you’re the proud owner of an Aldi hanging egg chair or rattan outdoor corner sofa, you’ll need to dispose of the cushion covers ASAP. The discount store is advising customers to get rid of the cushion covers for Aldi garden furniture due to concerns about fire retardancy.

Aldi has become famous for having some of the best garden furniture around. However, the brand has issued a warning to customers to dispose of cushion covers on certain garden furniture items purchased between 13th February and 20th April 2022, including the famous Aldi egg chair and corner sofa.

Aldi garden furniture safety warning

We contacted Aldi for comment and a spokesperson said the following: ‘As a precautionary measure, we are sending replacement cushion covers to all customers who have purchased a small number of our garden furniture products between 13th February and 20th April 2022. Our supplier has advised that the cushion covers’ fire-retardant effectiveness may deteriorate over time.

‘All affected customers should dispose of the current cushion covers and await their free replacement covers. The products are safe to use without the cushion covers and with the cushion which is not impacted,’ says Aldi.

The budget store is asking people to get rid of the cushion covers for multiple furniture units. This includes stools, benches, sofa sets and hanging chairs. These were available in multiple colours – see the full list of products below or on the Government website.

Which Aldi garden furniture items are affected?

The cushion covers for the garden furniture below are affected:

Bench Add on Rattan Effect – All Colours – product codes: 718472, 718473, 718474 Add on Stool Two Pack – All Colours – product codes: 718488, 718489, 718490 Cushion Set Rattan Effect Corner Set – product code: 718487 Rope Effect Coffee Set 3pc – product codes: 812106, 812664 Rattan Corner Sofa Set (with Cover) – All Colours (UK Only) – product codes: 718223, 718224, 718225 Rattan Corner Sofa Set (without Cover) – All Colours – product codes: 718220, 718221, 718222 Hanging Egg Chair with Cover (UK Only) – product codes: 812611, 812612 Hanging Egg Chair – product codes: 812599, 812606, 812608

Those who bought their garden furniture ideas online in the UK will be sent an email and automatically sent replacement cushion covers. If you bought your Aldi garden furniture in store, you’ll need to contact the Aldi Customer Service team.

Call 0800 042 0800 (UK) and 1800 991 828 (Ireland) to arrange delivery of replacement cushion covers. As Aldi says, in the meantime, the cushions will be fine without their covers.