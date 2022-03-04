We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Aldi is selling a new glass table lamp that looks like it could be a close relation of the high-end versions we’ve seen on Instgram. A similar style to clear lamps from places like La Redoute and Loaf that cost around £100, Aldi’s version is only £34.99.

An affordable living room lighting idea, this lamp will cast a cosy glow perfect for ‘lamp hour.’ It’s even significantly cheaper than one we found at Dunelm.

Aldi glass table lamp

As part of its new spring range, this sleek Aldi glass table lamp will be available online and in-store from 10th March. Its transparent glass base gives it a lovely minimalist look, and makes it particularly good for small spaces.

Pick up two to give your bedside tables a classic and clean update, or set one on a timer in the hall to welcome you home from work. We’re big fans of its clean lines and simple design. Because, you know, sometimes you just want a plain, no-frills lamp rather than anything that makes a big statement.

Available 10th March: Glass Lamp, £34.99 at Aldi

Dunelm Dorma Purity Wimborne Glass table lamp

Similar to the Aldi glass table lamp, this sell-out lamp from Dunelm has a rounded glass base and a wider shade. It has a more beachy look, but it’s still versatile enough to work with any colour scheme or interior design style, from Scandi to industrial.

This lamp costs £59, and many of the reviews say that it looks more expensive than it really is. If making your decor look more expensive is important to you, we think this one definitely looks more pricey, with its more organic shape and large shade.

Video Of The Week

Both lamps will need regular dusting for them to look their best, but they’re both a great mood lighting option for any room.

Buy now: Dorma Purity Wimborne Glass Table Lamp Clear, £59 at Dunelm

Clear glass lamps are a popular choice among interior designers as they can work just about anywhere. They add shape and texture, and even if you go oversized, they don’t things clutter up. We love both – which is your favourite?