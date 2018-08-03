This week the discount supermarket has a range of pawsome pet accessories not to be missed

This weekend’s Aldi Specialbuys offering consists of fabulous pet accessories. From comfy beds to cute plush toys, this new Aldi pets range has everything our four-legged friends could want.

Sadly the cute furry characters you’re about to see are just models, they don’t come with the accessories! Now they really would be special buys.

The latest Specialbuys for beloved pets are online and in stores now. Here’s just a taster of the collection…

Aldi pets range – in store now

Ensure your pet sleeps like a dream in this comfy plush bed. The inside is fleece-lined for maximum cosiness. A smart houndstooth exterior ensures it won’t cramp the style of your home.

Added bonus, it’s machine washable meaning it can always be kept in tip-top condition.

Buy now: Small Plush Pet Bed, £7.99, Aldi



Cuddle up with a much-loved pup under one of Aldi’s super soft fleece blankets.

Buy now: Pet Collection Paw Prints Blanket, £3.79, Aldi

Aldi pet beds

The fleece lining on this hooded bed looks super soft and inviting. The smart chenille-style exterior is smart enough to take pride of place, rather than hide it away.

If it gets a bit shabby, simply pop it in the washing machine to keep it looking fabulous.

Buy now: Pet Collection Hooded Pet Bed, £8.99, Aldi

The definition of dreamy! This snuggly pet bed could have been designed by UGG. The super-cosy teddy bear material is perfect for cats to curl up in comfort.

Buy now: Pet Collection Round Cat Bed, £8.99, Aldi

Aldi pet toys

These cute corduroy toys will keep pups entertained for hours – in style. As far as pet toys go, these adorable designs are not too shabby.

Buy now: Farmyard Plush Dog Toy, £3.99, Aldi

Give the dog a bone. A plastic squeaky one to be precise.

Buy now: Small Bone Tasty Chew Dog Toy, £2.49, Aldi

Pop in store this weekend to pick up these pet-tastic treats.