Get creative with Aldi upcycling range – in stores this week

Whether you're an upcycling pro or a complete beginner, you won't want to miss Aldi's latest upcycling tools and equipment

Recent years have seen a surge in the popularity of upcycling, with folk getting creative by refreshing or lovingly restoring old pieces of furniture. Never one to miss a trend, the discount supermarket is on it with a Specialbuys collection. The affordable Aldi upcycling range goes into stores this week to help get the job done, on any budget.

To add a feel-good factor to the new launch, Aldi challenged four key Instagram influencers to upcycle furniture, using only tools from the new range. The results, as expected, are brilliantly inspiring. What’s more, the finished pieces are being auctioned off, with all proceeds donated to Aldi’s charity partner Teenage Cancer Trust.

Aldi upcycling range

Whether you’re transforming a dilapidated dresser or giving a worn out wooden chair a new lease of life, you won’t want to miss this range. Aldi’s new range includes everything budding upcyclers could need.

From electric power tools, including a mini bench grinder (£26.99) and a Detail Sander (£12.99), to Chalk Paint (£4.99), and Furniture Wax (£5.99), there’s something for every project.

Inspiration: Aldi upcycling range

Aldi’s upcycling dream team features Geraldine Tan (@littlebigbell), Olivia Nicole Silk (@Lustliving), Francesca Stone (@fallfordiy) and Dee Campling (@deecampling). All have upcycled a piece of furniture, costing £250 or less – and now, you’d mistake each as being far more expensive.

The ‘upcycling challenge’ is a result of Aldi’s commitment to raise £5 million in five years for Teenage Cancer Trust. The discount supermarket is on track with beating the target, having raised over £2 million already.

Aldi’s upcycling range of Specialbuys is available in stores now – while stocks last.

That’s this weekend’s upcycling project sorted!