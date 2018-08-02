Get creative with Aldi upcycling range – in stores this week

Ideal Home
By

Whether you're an upcycling pro or a complete beginner, you won't want to miss Aldi's latest upcycling tools and equipment

Recent years have seen a surge in the popularity of upcycling, with folk getting creative by refreshing or lovingly restoring old pieces of furniture. Never one to miss a trend, the discount supermarket is on it with a Specialbuys collection. The affordable Aldi upcycling range goes into stores this week to help get the job done, on any budget.

What else is new? Exclusive first look: Aldi cushions and bean cubes set to transform living rooms

To add a feel-good factor to the new launch, Aldi challenged four key Instagram influencers to upcycle furniture, using only tools from the new range. The results, as expected, are brilliantly inspiring. What’s more, the finished pieces are being auctioned off, with all proceeds donated to Aldi’s charity partner Teenage Cancer Trust.

Aldi upcycling range

ALDI upcycling range

Whether you’re transforming a dilapidated dresser or giving a worn out wooden chair a new lease of life, you won’t want to miss this range. Aldi’s new range includes everything budding upcyclers could need.

From electric power tools, including a mini bench grinder (£26.99) and a Detail Sander (£12.99), to Chalk Paint (£4.99), and Furniture Wax (£5.99), there’s something for every project.

Related: Ikea hacks – simple updates on bestselling pieces that anyone can do

Inspiration: Aldi upcycling range

Aldi’s upcycling dream team features Geraldine Tan (@littlebigbell), Olivia Nicole Silk (@Lustliving), Francesca Stone (@fallfordiy) and Dee Campling (@deecampling). All have upcycled a piece of furniture, costing £250 or less  – and now, you’d mistake each as being far more expensive.

Something quite different today and I really hope you like it since it’s a little unusual for me… On 29th July @aldiuk are launching their Upcycling Range, and to celebrate they asked me and 3 other influencers to upcycle a piece of furniture of our choice using products from their new upclycing range… but even better, these items will then be auctioned off and all proceeds raised will be donated to Aldi’s partner charity @teenage_cancer Trust 💗 So I did something fun but a little different and gave this kid’s play kitchen a stylish makeover (swipe right for before) and hope that it brings joy to a little boy or girl somewhere! If you fancy seeing how I did it I’ve popped the link in my bio above 👆🏻#AldiUpcycling #AD

A post shared by Lust Living (@lustliving) on

So excited to post today. I've been working on this upcycled cabinet project in all my spare time for the last week. But guess what! Now I'm selling it! All the profits will go to @Teenage_Cancer thanks to @ALDIUK. They have sponsored this post and provided me with all the materials from their new upcycle range that launches on Sunday! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ So how is this going to work? I'll be taking bids over my DM. Just imagine this as a virtual silent auction. You'll need to come and collect this from me in Birmingham, so please only bid if you can arrange that. If not please, please share, tag anyone you think would be interested in bidding in the comments and give this post a like to help spread the word. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I'll be closing the bidding at 12am GMT Friday 3rd August. Good luck and thank you! #AldiUpcycling

A post shared by Fall For DIY – Francesca Stone (@fallfordiy) on

#AD. @aldiuk up-cycling range comes out today – 29th July! Everything you need to breathe new life into a piece of furniture from paint to power tools and stencilling kits to spray paints! @aldiuk asked me to try out their range by up-cycling a piece of furniture that could then be sold on to raise funds for @teenage_cancer. I took a plain console table and up-cycled it to be a Home Barista Station! (Well, a coffee cupboard anyway 😂). I’ve written a blog all about it – link in bio. If you’d like to bid then DM me by Tuesday 31st July 10pm BST and the highest bidder *wins! It’s all for a good cause! Check out @lustliving @fallfordiy and @littlebigbell who are also up-cycling with Aldi and auctioning their item for @teenage_cancer. 👍🏻🙌🏼 (*Buyer to collect or arrange courier and accessories not included) #aldiupcycling . . . . . #barista #coffeestation #upcycle #chalkpaint #coffee #aldiuk #aldifinds #interieur #kitchen #coffeemaker #coffeestand #myhomevibe #myhometoinspire #bhghome #interiormilk #copper #spraypaint #plantsofinstagram #houseplants #homeandgarden #abeautifulmess #abmlifeisbeautiful #coffeefix #interieur123 #interieurstyling #interiorismo #pursuepretty #finditstyleit

A post shared by Dee – Interior Design (@deecampling) on

The ‘upcycling challenge’ is a result of Aldi’s commitment to raise £5 million in five years for Teenage Cancer Trust. The discount supermarket is on track with beating the target, having raised over £2 million already.

Related: Aldi Specialbuys to add to your shopping list this week

Aldi’s upcycling range of Specialbuys is available in stores now – while stocks last.

That’s this weekend’s upcycling project sorted!

